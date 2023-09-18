AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson following the team’s Week 2 loss: “You play well-coached teams, you can’t beat yourself. And what’s what we did today, we beat ourselves.” (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on the passing game: “We had to throw it, they knew we were throwing it, and our guys continued to make plays.” (Brooks Kubena)

Ryans added that QB C.J. Stroud "continues to fight no matter what odds are stacked up against him and has a winning mindset." (DJ Bien-Aime)

Texans G Shaq Mason following the loss: "We went out there and we didn't get the job done, but I think we took some steps in the right direction. If you give 7 times, he can make some plays. That's very encouraging, but unfortunately no moral victories in this league. We have to keep chopping wood." (Aaron Wilson)

Mason on LT Laremy Tunsil missing the game: "It's definitely tough losing a player of that caliber. That's the game. It's a tough sport. I know he's fighting hard to get back out there and I know he wanted to be out there." (Wilson)

Stroud gave his opinion on the team's start: "No one said it was going to be easy. We're a couple plays away from winning a lot of games here. We had a lot of positive plays, but one to two negative plays. One thing we've shown is we will fight." (Wilson)

As for his shoulder issue, Stroud wouldn’t disclose exactly what happened but said he thinks he will be back to full health sometime during the week. (Kubena)

Stroud also commented on the play of the offensive line: “Trust. I trust those guys. It’s just a consistent fight every play. I appreciate those guys. Kendrick (Green) has been here for two weeks and he’s fighting his tail off. Same thing with George (Fant). Shaq (Mason) was our only regular starter. Josh (Jones) was a guard and he moved to left tackle. I appreciate those guys. They looked me in the eye and said ‘I got you.'” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill told reporters that he was confident the team would bounce back in Week 2.

“I knew last week wasn’t who I am as a player,” Tannehill said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “I knew I was going to bounce back this week. But it’s nice to feel that support from your teammates throughout the week.”