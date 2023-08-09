AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell says that the team is continuing to see progress from former first-overall pick DE Travon Walker.

“You love to see the continual improvement in the run game, which was strong last year,” Caldwell said, via the team’s website. “We just need him to step that up. Then in the passing game, you see the rushes. At times, he’s winning on the edge. He’s powering and he’s countering now. His toolbox is expanding and you see the progress going on.”

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik tells reporters that second-overall pick QB C.J. Stroud has answered the challenges that the team has put in front of him so far this offseason.

“The first thing I’ve seen is that it’s really hot in Houston, and I know there’s challenges that come with that,” Slowik told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “Making sure that you know how to handle the heat, you know how to handle the challenges of a wet ball, you know how to handle the challenges of a center who maybe just ran four run plays in a row and 30 yards downfield and, you know, he’s a little greased up.”

“Having answers and preparation for that is a big part of just being able to handle the environment, and then on top of that, being able to continue to trust his feet, go through his progressions, which he’s done a really good job of as we get through the camp,” Slowik added. “Then mistakes get made along the way. Sometimes it’s the receiver, sometimes it’s me, sometimes it’s him, and you kind of just learn from them, grow from them, bank it. That’s what training camp is about. Training camp is about good-on-good, not always having a perfect play, and seeing if we can make it work because that winds up paying off in the season.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said OL Chris Hubbard has done a great job getting up to speed and putting himself in a position to contribute.

“Chris has been great,” Vrabel said, via Titans Wire. “Chris has been professional, he’s been attentive. Again, not without mistake like everybody else, but it seems like he’s put a lot of work in to figuring out what we want to try to do each and every day in the early installation. And I think things will start to calm down going forward here when we move into next week just because we’ve gotten most of everything in and so hopefully there will be some more improvement. But I’ve liked everything that I’ve seen from him, as far as his attitude and his professionalism.”