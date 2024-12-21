AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Prior to the trade deadline, the Dolphins were rumored to be shopping DL Calais Campbell if they were eliminated from playoff contention before HC Mike McDaniel stepped in and nixed it. Campbell acknowledged those discussions and wouldn’t commit to playing another season beyond this year.

“Weeks back, before the trade deadline, there was a small conversation you really didn’t hope would ever even become a thing,” Campbell said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It was just something to talk about, nothing concrete. I don’t know if we’re there just yet. It’s definitely something you think about.”

“I’ve put more thought into not playing, but I haven’t made that decision. There’s a small chance I guess I could play again. I don’t know if it’s really small but there’s a chance I can play again next year. I haven’t put any thought into it.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill made a questionable post on X about wanting to start coaching. He explained his post was related to Michael Vick and Teddy Bridgewater‘s coaching career and wasn’t an indication of wanting to be traded, via Barry Jackson.

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he would be fine being a mentor to a young quarterback, pointing out he did the same with the Packers when they drafted Jordan Love.

“When they drafted Jordan, I felt like I was one bad stretch from being benched — and I won MVP a couple of years, so that’s the way the league is,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “You have to prove you can play every single week and through stretches. So if [the Jets] asked me back and they drafted a guy, I’d mentor the hell out of him if I was playing and I’d try to play as well as I could to keep him on the bench.”

Rodgers plans on taking “some time” to decide on his future in the NFL this offseason.

“I’m going to take some time after the year — unless I get released right away — but I’ll still take some time whether or not I want to play,” Rodgers said. “But I’ll take some time to get away from it, either way.”

Rodgers doesn’t think his story is over in New York just yet, mentioning how the organization still has to hire a new general manager and head coach.

“I mean, there are a lot of reasons why this would be a great opportunity, but I’m going to see what happens,” Rodgers said. “There are a lot of things yet to happen. You have to hire a GM, have to hire a head coach, and then whether or not I’m part of conversation or whether or not they move on. Whatever happens, I’ll be taking my time and thinking about my future.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer named Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Browns consultant Mike Vrabel as the predicted candidates for the Jets HC vacancy.

