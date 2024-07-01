AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Breece Hall, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR KJ Hamler signed a futures deal with the team in January and gave an update on where he currently stands after dealing with several issues to begin his NFL career including a torn ACL, a dislocated hip, pericarditis, and the loss of family members.

“The pain was so excruciating it woke me up at like 4 in the morning,” Hamler said of his heart issue, via Spectrum News 1. “I had to drive myself to the hospital. [I’m] blessed that I got there in time. [I’m] blessed that I was able to treat it, but I had to take a whole different perspective of life. [There] was times where I really wanted to give up. At one point, I didn’t want to be here. [I] lost my grandmother, lost my cousin. Got injured. So just battling through a whole bunch of adversity. I hate talking about her because I always get a little…you know what I’m saying. That was my first love though. And I think she was the one that held the family together, so it’s kind of been a little rough without her.”

“It’s like weight lifted off my shoulders. It’s still work to be made, it’s still progress to be made but I’m always excited for it,” Hamler added on being injury-free. “That’s the thing. I’m not scared anymore. I don’t fear anything. I can go out there and play free, with a free mind.”

Dolphins

Miami signed DT Calais Campbell in free agency following the injuries to LBs Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Campbell touched on why he chose the Dolphins and cited DC Anthony Weaver.

“That’s a big reason why I signed here, because I feel like there’s a really good opportunity here,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Very talented team all over the field, both offense and defense. When you go through the roster of who you have and see so many people that I feel like we can play together and build that team chemistry you need — we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

“I really like the coaching staff. I mean, (Defensive coordinator) Anthony Weaver is a guy I’m very familiar with, (have) a lot of respect for, and he’s a big reason I really believe in this team. I know the kind of work ethic he has and just the kind of man he is, and I really think this defense is going to be a top — I don’t want to go too crazy, but it’s going to be a really good defense.”

Campbell’s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $790,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1,210,000, and carries a $2 million cap charge in 2024. (OverTheCap)

Jets

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey became the league’s highest-paid RB this offseason after another season of dominating in all facets of the offense. Jets RB Breece Hall praised McCaffrey and looks forward to their Week 1 matchup in Santa Clara.

“I feel like right now McCaffrey’s the best in the league. To me, he sets the standard,” Hall said, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “We’re going to see him in Week 1 and we’re playing against some of the best linebackers. For me, it’s exciting just to see where I stand and really let everyone see my full talent now that I’m healthy.”

“It was cool, like I said he sets the standard, so it was cool to see him raise the mark and then continue to get paid,” Hall said. “He’s a top-10 player in this league, and I feel like with my talent and the team we have, I have potential to trend towards that way. So I’m just excited to get rolling.”