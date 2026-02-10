AFC Notes: Calvin Austin, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

After another underwhelming season on the defensive side of the ball, Bengals DL coach Jerry Montgomery outlined the area that needs the most work. He feels that more pass rush from the interior is the first step to being a consistent unit.

“At the end of the day, we need to be able to affect the quarterback with interior guys on a consistent basis,” Montgomery said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “We just have to get better. From that standpoint, I thought we really started to come on after the bye.”

Browns

New Browns HC Todd Monken’s most-talked-about position heading into his first year with the team will undoubtedly be quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson highlighting the current options on the roster. Monken takes pride in catering to his players’ strengths rather than seeking out a certain archetype, especially at quarterback.

“One of the things that our staff, including myself, have been able to do is take advantage of what a player can do and not what they can’t do,” Monken said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “Every player in the NFL is elite, and they all have a trait, at least one trait that allows them to, I don’t want to say this — allows them to function, play at a high level.

“You just got to find what that is and not try to put a square peg in a round hole, taking advantage of what they do. And I think that’s what we’ve been able to do consistently.”

Monken admitted the QB position has evolved to the point where you need an athlete back there, but he knows they still have to be able to diagnose a defense and make accurate throws.

“Statues are out. Athletes are in,” Monken said. “There’s a fine line … you still have to be able to throw it,” he said. “If you want to be explosive, guys that can use their feet and get you out of trouble.”

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are retaining assistant OL coach Sanders Davis on Monken’s staff.

Steelers

Steelers WR Calvin Austin is set to be an unrestricted free agent after playing out his rookie contract. With the massive coaching staff changes, Austin admitted his future with the team is uncertain, but he won’t have hard feelings either way.

“Obviously, since Coach T did step down, even if I do return, whether I stay or leave, it’s gonna be a new situation regardless. Even if I stay, we have a whole new staff,” Austin said, via the J&J Show. “So, it’s definitely something I’m excited about and been praying over.”

“…Pittsburgh, just being real, they might not want me, or they have a different vision. And that’s why I say at the end of the day, it’s just a straight business decision.”