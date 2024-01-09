AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Shane Steichen, Mike Vrabel, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said he is not considering moving on from DC Gus Bradley this offseason and respects Bradley as a coach.

“I believe in continuity, I’ll say that,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve got a background with Gus, and again, I believe in continuity. I’ve got a ton of respect for Gus.”

Steichen feels Bradley has done well despite facing a lot of changes on the defensive side throughout the season.

“He’s done a good job,” Steichen said. “Shoot, there’s been moving parts on the defense. The d-line has done a heck of a job, obviously, getting all the sacks that we’ve had — credit to him with the pass rush stuff.”

Steichen thinks Bradley has done well developing cornerbacks like Dallis Flowers, Ron Milus, and Mike Mitchell.

“We’ve got young corners out there stepping up,” Steichen said. “[Flowers], [Milus], Mike Mitchell… getting those guys ready to play. They’ve done a real nice job.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley , who is set to be a free agent, said he would like to return to Jacksonville next season: “I learned these guys, built relationships with them. I don’t really care to learn other people and all that other stuff right now,” per Juston W. Lewis.

, who is set to be a free agent, said he would like to return to Jacksonville next season: “I learned these guys, built relationships with them. I don’t really care to learn other people and all that other stuff right now,” per Juston W. Lewis. When asked about potential changes to the coaching staff, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson responded he’s still processing how this season ended but admits they weren’t “good enough” and must consider alterations, via John Shipley.

responded he’s still processing how this season ended but admits they weren’t “good enough” and must consider alterations, via John Shipley. Pederson feels OC Press Taylor did well in 2023 but thinks they needed to improve on preventing turnovers. (Shipley)

did well in 2023 but thinks they needed to improve on preventing turnovers. (Shipley) Pederson called Ridley a “bright spot” for their season: “He made us better.” (Shipley)

Pederson said cleaning up on turnovers will be their “clear No.1 focus” for QB Trevor Lawrence this offseason after committing 21 this season, per Cameron Wolfe.

Titans

An NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando that he buys all the chatter that Titans HC Mike Vrabel wants out of Tennessee: “I think it totally makes sense. I think he wants more power. There are going to be some tough discussions, and if he doesn’t get what he wants, then look out. That is my opinion.”

wants out of Tennessee: “I think it totally makes sense. I think he wants more power. There are going to be some tough discussions, and if he doesn’t get what he wants, then look out. That is my opinion.” Vrabel was later revealed to not be returning in 2024.