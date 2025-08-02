AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Brevin Jordan, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Charvarius Ward signed on with the Colts this offseason following his time with the 49ers. It marked an end to his time in California, which he described as impacting his mental health following the death of his daughter. Ward said he’s doing well “mentally and emotionally” in Indianapolis.

“The blue looks good on me — obviously,” Ward said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “I’m doing good, man — physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m doing way better than what I was. At first, it was hard to see the light at the end of that tunnel, but I kind of got my joy back, my happiness back, my smile back, and everything like that. I’ve got a lot of optimism right now.”

Ward missed three games following the passing of his daughter. He admits that he didn’t care about results and his performance after returning to San Francisco.

“Once I came back, every game after that, I was just like, ‘I don’t give a f— what happens. I don’t care if I win this rep; I don’t care if I lose this rep.’ I was there physically, but mentally, I was somewhere off the grid, off the globe.”

Ward added that he was increasingly disconnected with the 49ers following his All-Pro season in 2023 after the organization never made him an extension offer.

“Even before everything happened with my baby, I really wasn’t super motivated,” Ward said. “Because after the year I had in ‘23, I wanted a contract extension — because I wanted to stay — and I knew I wasn’t getting a contract offer. They came to me and kind of told me what it was, ’cause they had (other) people to pay. So it kind of had me in my feelings a little bit. I just never made it public. I was hurt when I realized I wasn’t getting a contract extension or even an offer for an extension. So, I wasn’t motivated; like, from OTAs all the way through camp, I was kind of pissed off. I knew when the season started it was a wrap for me in the Bay.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OL Cole Van Lanen (shoulder) is out for camp, while S Caleb Ransaw (lower body) is week-to-week. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans TE Brevin Jordan missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2. Jordan said he is “ready to go” and feels he’s playing faster after having a year to watch the game.

“I’ve been feeling like I’m me from the jump,” Jordan said, via TexansWire. “From the first practice, I was ready to go,” Jordan said. “I’m stronger, I’m faster, I’ve been able to sit back and watch the game from a different point of view. So I’m ready to go, I’m ready to just play on Sundays.”

DeMeco Ryans called Jordan an “ascending young player.”

“I see a very talented young player who really loves football and I know he can help us,” Ryans said. “I see an ascending young player, and when you’ve got an ascending young player in your building, we want to keep as many of those guys here as we can. So, I’m happy to lock Brevin up.”

Jordan’s confidence hasn’t shaken since suffering his injury,

“You have a bad injury, you have to keep going,” Jordan said. “The journey is the reward.”

Titans

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward gave his honest assessment about where he believes the offense is at.

“I just think we’re very mid right now,” Ward said, via ESPN. “At the end of the day, it all starts with me. I have to get on the same page with my receivers, watch more film, and be more accurate with the football.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan is confident that Ward will bounce back in a strong way.

“It’s just sort of how he’s wired,” Callahan said. “I feel really good about how he’ll respond to any negativity in general.“