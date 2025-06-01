AFC Notes: Cam Ward, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

New Jaguars veteran DE Emmanuel Ogbah has already drawn high praise from DC Anthony Campanile after OTA practice.

“I love that guy, man,” Campanile said of Ogbah. “He’s such a great human being, and if you’ve had the chance to be around him, he really is a great guy. Super competitive guy but a technician on the field–run game, pass game. He’s been great for a lot of our younger players too, because he’s got a great skill set, but he’s got a wealth of knowledge and has had a ton of success in his career to this point, and knows a lot of the stuff that we’re doing in this system. I love Ogbah. I was really, really fired up about getting him here, and I’m happy he’s here.”

“I think that’s an important piece,” Campanile continued. “Because that guy, when you go back at the end of the year, that guy has a ton of production for you–the next guy in. Emmanuel is a guy that we gain a ton when he’s out on the field. Like I said, a wealth of knowledge, great competitor, we have a really great guy against the run, and a guy that’s had a lot of success in his career as a pass rusher. So that was a really important piece for us.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud was limited in Houston’s first day of OTAs, notably not participating in 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s. DeMeco Ryans explained there’s no cause for concern and everyone is “on their own schedule.”

“Some guys will be, some guys will be on different snap count, different pitch count, so there is nothing going on right now with any of our guys. Everyone is just on their own schedule,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.

As for second-round OT Aireontae Ersery, DE Will Anderson is excited to line up against him in practice.

“He is a large human being. I think he is going to be really good for us,” Anderson said. “I am happy he is here. Just seeing him today going against our guys, very athletic, can move, can bend, and I am excited to see what he does and going against him. Just like Coach always says, iron sharpens iron.”

Titans

The Titans are implementing virtual reality training into their offseason program for first-round QB Cam Ward. Head coach Brian Callahan thinks it allowed Ward to “double his practice reps” from his own house.

“It enables a QB to get real processing mental reps. He can work the same play against six different coverages. He can essentially double his practice reps sitting on his couch. It’s got real-time disguises, it’s our own plays in our terminology, so he can verbally hear the call, repeat it, and then rep it. All while not taking any physical reps on his legs, arm or body,” Callahan said, via Easton Freeze of Atozsports.com.

Callahan said they were planning on implementing VR into their training before picking up Ward.

“Drafting Cam wasn’t a precursor to investing in it,” Callahan said. “I had actually met with the company during my time in Cincinnati. Not every QB is into VR. Most veteran quarterbacks don’t see the need. But with the potential to bring in a young QB—with more guys using it in college—we did a lot of work on it this off-season. It felt like it would be worth our time and could only help.”

Callahan said QBs coach Bo Hardegree “led the charge” on bringing in VR to their quarterbacks room.

“It was something I’d looked into previously, but Bo Hardegree led the charge on the research. He went down to LSU to meet with a guy there, and talked to lots of people who have used it.”