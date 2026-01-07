AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts released the following statement from ownership after the conclusion of the 2026 season:

Dear Colts Fans:

“Like you, we’re without a doubt frustrated with the final results of the season. Until we win consistently, claim the division, and reach the playoffs, we’re not meeting the high standard we all expect out of our team.

At the same time, there were many moments in 2025 that led us to believe we can achieve sustained success. That’s why we’re confident about the blueprint Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen created last year, and why we’re confident they can build on the progress we saw early on this past season.

Last offseason, our dad challenged our entire organization to fix the issues preventing us from reaching the playoffs. Chris and his team responded by taking a different approach to building the roster. We were aggressive in free agency, we acquired a quarterback who helped lead our offense to a historic start, we found talent in the draft, and we traded for a premier cornerback.

This philosophy paid immediate dividends, but our fast start to the season makes missing the playoffs sting even more. It also gave us a look at what’s possible when we have the right components in place. Replicating that success — and extending it throughout the season and into the playoffs — will be our goal.

We know many fans want change now, and we hear, respect, and understand the frustration. But make no mistake — the urgency to succeed and win has never been higher, and we believe we can compete for the division and a playoff berth next season and into the future.

In the meantime, thank you for supporting the Horseshoe through what has been a challenging year, on and off the field. We wish you all a wonderful and prosperous 2026!”

Jaguars

The Jaguars are one of a handful of teams to author dramatic turnarounds this year, and new HC Liam Coen deserves a lot of the credit. Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd, who had a career year this past season, said Coen and his staff’s attention to detail has been a marked shift.

“It’s been a lot of little things,” Lloyd said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It’s all about the process, attacking the process the right way, from how we schedule the day, to how we attack practice, to coaching philosophies. Everybody’s just been locked in. In previous years, we weren’t.”

“He does things the right way,” Lloyd added. “He’s going to hold his players to a high standard. He’s going to get on you whenever he sees that you need to play better. But he’s also going to lift you up whenever he sees that you’re doing things really well. He takes care of us.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Jaguars OC Grant Udinski as a quick-rising coach to watch for a head coaching job, even though he hasn’t called plays yet.

as a quick-rising coach to watch for a head coaching job, even though he hasn’t called plays yet. Jaguars OL Cole Van Lanen ‘s three-year, $51 million extension includes $25 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $6 million signing bonus. Van Lanen has base salaries of $1.25 million, $15.25 million, and $16.25 million in the new years of the deal. His 2026 salary is guaranteed at signing, as is $7.75 million of his 2027 salary. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year, $51 million extension includes $25 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $6 million signing bonus. Van Lanen has base salaries of $1.25 million, $15.25 million, and $16.25 million in the new years of the deal. His 2026 salary is guaranteed at signing, as is $7.75 million of his 2027 salary. (Over The Cap) Van Lanen has a $10 million option bonus in 2026 that is also guaranteed. On March 13 of 2026, the remainder of his 2027 base salary becomes guaranteed. The deal also includes up to $250,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, annual $500,000 workout bonuses, and two void years through 2030.

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi on QB Cam Ward : “ Cam Ward went through a lot of adversity during rookie season … We’re looking for a coach, a staff that can help him develop and can take advantage of his strengths, and help him and other players develop.” ( GMon QB: “went through a lot of adversity during rookie season … We’re looking for a coach, a staff that can help him develop and can take advantage of his strengths, and help him and other players develop.” ( Wyatt

Borgonzi on Chiefs OC Matt Nagy : “I have a great relationship with Matt. I thought he did a lot of good things in Chicago and did some good things when he returned to KC. You still have to do a ton of research even on the guys you know.” (McCormick)

: “I have a great relationship with Matt. I thought he did a lot of good things in Chicago and did some good things when he returned to KC. You still have to do a ton of research even on the guys you know.” (McCormick) ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the top goal for the Titans is getting the strongest overall staff, and while there’s a lean toward a head coach with an offensive background to develop Ward, the Titans are legitimately intrigued by some of the coaches with a defensive background.

Fowler mentions 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Rams DC Chris Shula specifically. He adds that some of the candidates who interview for head coach could stick around as the play-caller on offense for one of those coaches.

and Rams DC specifically. He adds that some of the candidates who interview for head coach could stick around as the play-caller on offense for one of those coaches. Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky has heard that the Titans and former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy might not be a match. Kuharsky says McCarthy doesn’t seem interested, and that he’s heard rumors that the relationship between him and team president Chad Brinker from their shared days in Green Bay might not be a point in McCarthy’s favor.