AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Daniel Jones enters his second season with the Colts after re-signing to a two-year deal in March. Jones said he quickly felt the support of the team’s fanbase and hopes to stick around Indianapolis long-term.

“I realized pretty quickly when I got here last year just how supportive these fans are,” Jones said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “That’s always the goal, to be somewhere long-term and build something.”

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in December, but returned for their offseason program and has been a full participant in practice. Indianapolis TE Mo Alie-Cox said Jones being back so quickly was “super hard to envision.”

“It was super hard to envision it because it’s an Achilles,” Alie-Cox said. “There weren’t many great examples of somebody coming back that fast. And then we came back for OTAs, he’s already throwing, running. Then, he starts taking parts and 7-on-7, and I’m like, ‘Hold on, this might be real.'”

Jones reflected on the moment of his injury, saying it felt like someone kicked him in the back of the leg.

“I felt like someone kicked me really hard in the back of the leg, and I looked around and there was nobody there,” Jones said. “And then you get up and your ankle’s just kind of loose. At that point, I knew.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence reflected on their 27-24 win over the Cardinals in November 2025, where the quarterback tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble. Lawrence said HC Liam Coen approached him after the game to reassure him that their offense was coming together.

“That game, I really thought we started to click offensively,” Lawrence said, via Albert Breer of SI. “We had a lot of turnovers, but we did some really good things in the passing game. It was the most on the same page, you could say, that we were in the passing game as a unit all season. So, I thought there were a lot of positives. After the game, Liam and I talked; I saw him in the line doing TSA screening, and we were sitting there waiting. He was like, Man, I thought you played good. I know we had some turnovers, you had a throw or two you’d want back, but I thought you played well. And I told him I felt the same way.”

The narrow win over Arizona was Jacksonville’s second consecutive victory toward an eight-game winning streak to end the season. Coen thinks it was a turning point for Lawrence.

“Throughout that game, that’s when I started to feel him really turning it on,” Coen said. “I would’ve put one pick [on him] that was a bad decision—really bad. Another one was Budda [Baker] making a great play. Another one, he gets hit while he’s throwing it, fumble. But throughout that game, he kept jogging off the field after turnovers, and honestly, I said, Dude, you’re good. You’re playing really well right now. Some unfortunate stuff’s happening, but you’re balling.”

Lawrence admitted that learning Coen’s system was complicated at first because of how complex the calls were.

“I remember those first few practices, I’m like, Holy smokes, this is a lot,” Lawrence said. “Just to even call the play in the huddle, because the calls are longer, you have a lot of plays that are two plays in one, sometimes three plays in one. And I had done that before, but not to the extent that we were doing it, which is pretty much every play. That took a while to get used to.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans RT Trent Brown ‘s renegotiated one-year, $5.5 million contract increased his playing time incentives by $1 million to give his deal a max value of $8 million.

‘s renegotiated one-year, $5.5 million contract increased his playing time incentives by $1 million to give his deal a max value of $8 million. Wilson notes that Brown has $1 million of his $3.5 million salary guaranteed. In addition to $1 million through active roster bonuses, he has a $250,000 workout bonus.

Wilson adds that the full $1.5 million playing time incentive is not likely to be reached.

Titans

The Titans are hoping for a massive leap forward from QB Cam Ward in his second season, with HC Robert Saleh refusing to let Ward fail, recognizing that he is a special player and is willing to put his job on the line for Ward’s success.

“This kid’s not going to fail,” Saleh said Sunday, via ESPN. “Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he’s not going to fail. He’s special.”

The early word from training camp and the first preseason game on Ward was not good. After that, though, he and the offense seemed to settle in.

“During practice we’re doing more game stuff that we do in a real football game,” Ward said after a joint practice with the Bears. “It’s a lot of stuff that we don’t want to put on tape by showing in the preseason game. So practice is more of getting better at the stuff we know we’re going to do come Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3.

“Everything slowed down,” Ward added. “We’re finally at the point where we’re not going to be installing too much stuff. One thing about coach [Daboll] is he can go to walkthrough, he can make up a play in his head, and we’ll run it right there and we will execute it right there. So it’s going to be nice to really show what we really are about when the time comes. It’s a difference when you know the certain types of plays that we’re putting in each week.”

Also complimenting Ward was new Titans OC Brian Daboll.

“I have a lot of confidence in this young man,” Daboll said. “I have confidence in how he played [in college] at Miami and Washington State, and he had a whole year under his belt in the National Football League and getting accustomed to the speed of the game and the timing. That’s not an easy thing for quarterbacks.”

“I think Cam has really grasped what we want to do, and we just got to continue to build and work on the execution part of it,” Daboll concluded.