AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals selected WR Jermaine Burton with the 80th pick in the draft to help add depth to the wide receiver room. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher and WR coach Troy Walters described the type of player they’re getting in Burton.

“We all were aware of him. A top, top player,” Pitcher said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “We think he has ability to impact us right away. We’ll coach him hard and try to put him in spots to let him go do what he naturally is able to do and that’s play receiver at a high level. Joe has been looped into the process the whole way. His opinion was sought out on a number of different things.”

“Explosive. Good hands. Someone you want to develop and work with,” Walters added. “He’ll be fine. He loves football. He’s passionate. He cares about it. That’s what you want as a coach. He’s competitive. He has to channel it the right way. We’ve got the locker room that will help him reach his goals.”

Ravens

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is down to 205 pounds after weighing 215 pounds last season and 230 pounds in 2022.

is down to 205 pounds after weighing 215 pounds last season and 230 pounds in 2022. Russini adds Baltimore feels Jackson could be even faster than before at his lighter weight.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes second-year Malik Cunningham is working out with the receivers in OTAs instead of the quarterbacks’ group.

is working out with the receivers in OTAs instead of the quarterbacks’ group. Harbaugh said that Keaton Mitchell is scheduled to start jogging next week. Said Mitchell won’t be available for Week 1 obviously but they are still optimistic Mitchell will return at some point during season. (Zrebiec)

is scheduled to start jogging next week. Said Mitchell won’t be available for Week 1 obviously but they are still optimistic Mitchell will return at some point during season. (Zrebiec) Harbaugh said “ we’ll see” when asked about FA S Jamal Adams but said it was a good visit. He added he got to know Adams at the Pro Bowl following the 2019 season and feels like they picked up where they left off. (Zrebiec)

but said it was a good visit. He added he got to know Adams at the Pro Bowl following the 2019 season and feels like they picked up where they left off. (Zrebiec) The Baltimore Ravens officially promoted seven members of their player personnel department, including Vice President of Player Personnel George Kokinis, Vice President of Research and Development David McDonald, Director of Player Personnel Mark Azevedo, Director of College Scouting Andrew Raphael, Director of Data and Decision Science Derrick Yam, Assistant Director of College Scouting Joey Cleary, and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Corey Frazier.

Steelers

Steelers veteran DL Cameron Heyward, who is entering the final year of his contract, said he has skipped the team’s offseason program thus far given he wants a new deal.

“I have always attended these, but at this time it’s just contract negotiations. I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we’ll see what happens,” Heyward said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You have to do what’s right for you. I’m training hard. It’s nothing I’m not doing on and off the field. I’m doing everything possible, and we’ll get there when we get there.”