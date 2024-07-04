AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, Isaiah Likely, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

With the new kickoff being implemented in the 2024 season, Bengals ST coordinator Darrin Simmons touched on his approach through offseason workouts thus far. While the new format incentivizes creativity, Simmons will try to keep it simple for success.

“One thing that is important, I don’t think you want to stray too far away from what you do,” Simmons said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Yes, this is a huge change, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on the fact it is still football and it is still blocking and tackling — just with a twist.”

“As talented as the kickers are, I don’t want to say it is endless, but there are so many different things you can do. We want to stay away from it being a bad play, sloppy play, kicks on the ground and returners chasing the ball all over the place. We want to put something out there that looks clean and productive. Don’t make it a grade-school soccer match where everyone is chasing the ball all over the place.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely said he expects to be moved around in OC Todd Monken‘s system and is open to playing on the line, in the slot, backfield, or as a wide option.

“It’s being a chess piece, being anywhere ‘Monk’ needs me to be in this offense – whether it’s in the slot, in-line, in the backfield, split out wide by myself,” Likely said. “The more you know, the more you can stay on the field.”

Likely is looking forward to getting on the field with TE Mark Andrews and seeing what impact they can make.

“We talk to the other one and are like, ‘Man, that one time we both get to go out there and do this thing together, it’s going to be special.’ Thats what we preach every day in practice,” Likely said. “If we’re out there, we try to pick each other’s brains to see what each other sees and try to play off each other. Mark’s always going to be Mark. He’s going draw attention from the defense. So, making plays on my side of the ball just opens up things for everybody. And when everyone is hitting on all cylinders, it’s going to be different.”

Steelers

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Steelers DT Cameron Heyward is “not optimistic” that they will agree on a new extension after missing all but the final week of OTAs and minicamp.