AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, Kyle Hamilton Contract Details, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher mentioned he’s “super pleased” with TE Noah Fant and believes he will be involved in the offense. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Golden also said they are still figuring out who will play corner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt which will depend on DJ Turner's health.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced Lucas Patrick as their starting right guard. (Dehner)

Ravens

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Ravens TE Isaiah Likely (foot) is not expected to play in Week 1 against the Bills.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is set to make a base salary of $20.25 million this season before it explodes to $51.25 million in 2026. When asked about a possible contract extension this season, Jackson responded he's focused on the year ahead: "I'm locked in. That time will come. The season is here. I'm looking forward the to the season." (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he isn't going to going to give many injury updates before the season opener, and declined to give an update on Likely who hasn't practiced since July. (Hensley)
Harbaugh did mention CB Jaire Alexander participated a bit on Monday but they have to see if he can practice this week. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton's four-year, $100.4 million extension includes a $26.9 million signing bonus and base salaries of $17 million, $17 million, $17.9 million and $20 million in the four new years of the contract from 2027 through 2030. (Over The Cap)

Hamilton’s 2027 salary becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, and his 2028 salary becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. There are $1 million roster bonuses due on the ffith day of the 2029 and 2030 league years.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he has no concerns about DL Cameron Heyward‘s availability against the Jets for the season opener.

“I’m certainly expecting Cam to play,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “Cam doesn’t play a lot in team development over the last several years. My job is to get him in and out of Latrobe, and I’ve done my job. And so, there are no reservations about his participation or his readiness. I’m sure he’s champing at the bit.”

Tomlin said first-round DT Derrick Harmon is out against the Jets, while LB Nick Herbig is questionable. (Brooke Pryor)