AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Despite his future with the team being in doubt, Colts QB Carson Wentz posted photos on Instagram of him working out with receivers Michael Pittman and Dezmon Patmon with the caption: “Another day at the office with the guys.”(NFL.com)
- Colts GM Chris Ballard on Wentz’s future with the team: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.” (Field Yates)
- Ballard would not say if he, owner Jim Irsay and HC Frank Reich were in agreement on Wentz: “Mr. Irsay, Frank and I will sit down over the next few weeks and figure it out. There’s a good discussion.” (Stephen Holder)
- When it comes to the draft picks they traded to bring Wentz to town, Ballard won’t let it affect his future, adding he had a good meeting with Wentz for an hour in his office: “ Most of the criticism of him is pretty fair. It will be interesting to see how he grows from it…and I think he will.” (Zak Keefer)
- Ballard told the media that as of a couple of weeks ago, WR T.Y. Hilton wanted to return for his tenth season with the Colts. (Keefer)
- Ballard mentioned three playmakers on the team he likes in Pittman, RB Jonathan Taylor and RB Nyheim Hines, but added that the team still needs more impact players. (Joel A. Erickson)
- He also made it clear he isn’t ready to give up on former second-round WR Parris Campbell, though he’s also not going to pass on adding to the position on his account: “I’m not quitting on Parris Campbell. The flashes have been really good with Parris. He’s just had some bad luck with injuries.” (Nick Shook)
Jaguars
- Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports the Jaguars are expected to target WR Davante Adams in free agency this offseason in the event he somehow shakes loose from Green Bay.
- Jacksonville.com’s John Reid expects the Jaguars to offer pending free-agent WR DJ Chark a short-term contract extension. However, Chark could potentially get more money from another team on the open market.
- PFN’s Mike Kaye writes Jaguars GM Trent Baalke highlighted offensive line and tight end as two areas the team wants to address on offense.
- He also says he still believes WR Laviska Shenault can be a special weapon for Jacksonville.
- The relationship between Baalke and HC Doug Pederson has drawn attention given Baalke’s reputation, but the GM says things are going well. The two men had a double golf date with their wives last year and both are avid outdoorsmen, per Kaye.
- Baalke told reporters RB Travis Etienne is ahead of schedule as he returns from a foot injury. (Doug Kyed)
- Baalke made it clear that they plan to be aggressive in free agency and he did not dwell on needing value, meaning the Jaguars could open up their wallet big-time. (John Reid)
- Baalke said one of their priorities is to do a better job at keeping quality players around to their second contracts. (John Reid)
- Pederson said it’s a “new lease on life” being in Jacksonville. (Matt Verdareme)
- University of Ohio assistant Tyler Tettleton has accepted a job with the Jaguars as an offensive assistant. (Pete Thamel)
Texans
- Texans GM Nick Caserio said of the situation involving QB Deshaun Watson: “We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.” (Mark Maske)
- As for the situation with Brian Flores and choosing to promote Lovie Smith to head coach, Caserio said: “Personally speaking, I have a lot of respect and admiration for Brian. I think he’s one of the better coaches in our league. We had a lot of time together there in New England. Ultimately, as we went through the hiring process and hiring cycle, my responsibility…was to make the decision I felt was in our best interests… Ultimately, in the end, just felt that Lovie made the most sense for our team and situation at that time.” (Mark Berman)
- Caserio was complimentary of veteran RB Rex Burkhead, but emphasized running back position will be a point of emphasis this offseason. (Aaron Wilson)
- Caserio mentioned that they have talked with S Justin Reid‘s representatives and they’re open to potentially bringing him back this offseason. However, Caserio noted that the free agent market will have a big impact on status. (Wilson)
- Texans LB Tae Davis‘ one-year deal with the team is worth $1.065 million and includes $150,000 guaranteed with $100,000 of his $965,000 base salary guaranteed. The contract also includes a $50,000 workout bonus. (Wilson)
