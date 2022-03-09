AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes there were frustrations with former Colts QB Carson Wentz long before the team’s collapse in the final two weeks of the regular season that led to a split after just one year.

He says there were people in the organization who were frustrated with Wentz going back to before the season, and over the year frustrations included a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play.

In the end, it wasn’t just Wentz’s inconsistent play on the field. Keefer says the team brass just didn’t view him as a franchise quarterback and were ready to cut their losses no matter what.

Keefer adds Wentz even reached out to owner Jim Irsay in the last month after learning he was on shaky ground to try and “clear the air.” Irsay declined the meeting. Another source told Keefer that HC Frank Reich apologized to Irsay for pushing for Wentz and being wrong.

One source told Keefer not to rule out 2021 sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger getting a crack at competing to start, though the Colts will obviously look for upgrades.

Keefer mentions the Commanders initially offered a fourth and a sixth-round pick for Wentz but talks intensified after Washington missed out on Russell Wilson.

. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, recalls Wentz’s tumultuous time in Philadelphia and a situation where he “voiced displeasure” about the organization’s success during their 2017 Super Bowl run.

According to McLane, one of the Eagles’ players “immediately confronted” Wentz about his negativity, and the two “eventually had to be separated.”

In the end, McLane writes the Eagles’ predraft evaluation of Wentz in 2016 didn’t put enough emphasis on “questionable character traits” and that he “lacked the mental strength” to accept hard coaching or personnel decisions.

The Colts have been in contact with free-agent DT Tyquan Lewis about a contract extension. (Joel Erickson)

Texans

Texans EVP Jack Easterby provided some clarification into the team’s power structure.

“Obviously in an NFL organization there’s tons of different roles and things that are given,” Easterby said, via Texans Wire. “We’re organized in a very unique way. Nick Caserio, who is our general manager, does an awesome job with the roster and the football operation in relation to specific roster transactions, building our team, our personnel, and then our football performance on the field.”

Easterby then clarified his role, and what he does that makes him desirable to the organization.

“Then what I try to do is serve the rest of the building through what we call our SPT programs, which are our sports performance teams and the onboarding efforts of our team and then also the logistical components and the data and technology components that support the team,” said Easterby. “So, it’s a support role that really, hopefully drives the innovation and hopefully the efficiency of the operation to give the coaches and the players and the general manager what they need to do their job well.”

Titans According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans elected against tendering a contract offer to restricted free agent DE Derick Roberson .

. Garafolo could see Roberson drawing interest in the open market.