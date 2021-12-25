AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Jaguars

Chargers

With Chargers DE Joey Bosa on the COVID-19 reserve list, DC Renaldo Hill said that the team will play LB Kenneth Murray, who missed five games due to an ankle injury, to play on the edge this week.

“He’s just getting a little bit more confident,” Hill said, via Gilbert Manzano of DailyNews.com. “Obviously, working a little bit more with (outside linebackers) Coach (Jay) Rodgers, working on his get-off, working on his hand movement, things that when you get thrown in the fire, you don’t realize until you’re lined up against a starting tackle in this league. Now, I think that he’s starting to recognize those things. He’s an athletic guy and a talented guy. Now, I think he’s starting to apply some of those things to where he can take advantage of it.”

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley mentioned that S Derwin James was in the team’s plans this week, as he is the only other injured Charger aside from TE Donald Parham.

“Derwin is going to be available to play and he was out there again progressing well,” Staley said. “We’ll just treat it more like a game-time decision, similar to the Chiefs game, where he’ll work out before the game and we’ll make sure that he’s good enough to play. But I think he will be available for us to play in this game.”

Chiefs

When asked about his upbringing as a coach, Chiefs HC Andy Reid pointed out that he had several mentors like former Packers HC Mike Holmgren and former BYU HC LaVell Edwards.

“I’ve been blessed to have some great coaches all the way from youth leagues on up,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “So I’ve taken it from all of those people. Mike Holmgren had a huge influence on me, LaVell Edwards, my high school coaches, junior college coaches, they all had a great influence on me. I’m not sure where that all came about to give you an accurate answer on it, but I believe that.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence hopes to have input in the hiring of the team’s new coach, with owner Shad Khan agreeing to give him a say in the matter. Lawrence decided he wouldn’t comment on the issue much when asked this week.

“I mean, honestly, I really don’t want to get into all of that right now,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “Really, I’m just focused on finishing this season strong, like I’ve said the last couple of weeks. Building some momentum with the guys here, with the people that we have in place. And just going and being our best every week. And we’ll see where that puts us at the end of the year. And obviously, it’s a big offseason so, you know, there’s a lot of questions to be answered. But right now I just want to focus on being my best and helping this team be our best.”