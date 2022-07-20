AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr, Raiders

Chargers

PFF’s Brad Spielberger thinks Chargers S Derwin James has a legitimate chance to top the deal Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick just signed that reset the market for safeties at $18 million a year.

has a legitimate chance to top the deal Steelers S just signed that reset the market for safeties at $18 million a year. Spielberger projects a four-year, $75 million deal with $40 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $18.75 million for James.

Chiefs

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs were frustrated that they were unable to get a long-term extension in place for LT Orlando Brown Jr and felt they offered him a fair deal for both parties.

“There was frustration and there was disappointment,” Chadiha said, via ChiefsWire.com. “They really like Orlando Brown Jr. and they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them. They don’t want to not have stability at left tackle here, but they also don’t want to pay top-of-the-market money for a player that they don’t think is the best player at his position in the NFL. One front office person said, ‘This isn’t the same guy that we traded for.’ The feeling there is that when they got him from Baltimore is that he was going to be a team player and work with them on a team-friendly type of deal. That was not the case. Right now we’re looking at a situation where Orlando Brown probably won’t be there for training camp and maybe won’t be there for Week 1.”

“I think the message from the Chiefs is that they want to reset a little here,” Chadiha added. “They’re not as desperate as they were when they went out and got Orlando Brown, trying to rebuild that offensive line. They’ve won a championship with Patrick Mahomes. As quiet as it was kept, there was a lot of dissension with this team when they started slow and guys were talking about contracts. They want to get back to good chemistry, they want to get back to guys who want to be here and that starts with dealing with Orlando Brown Jr.’s contract in a much different way.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake revealed that while he will be ready for training camp, he won’t be at full speed until he plays in a couple of games during the preseason.

“I’m definitely going to be ready for camp. It’s not going to be full speed ahead once I get into camp, but for the regular season, I’m going to be definitely ready to go,” Drake said on the Silver and Black Pride podcast. “A couple of preseason games, or however I feel need to kind of get back into football shape. But really I’m excited about the opportunity to kind of get back on the field. I’ve been hurt for the [majority] of seven months now. … So I feel great just working through the things that you usually go through when you’re coming off a major injury and just ready to kind of get back on the field. It’s not my first rodeo.”