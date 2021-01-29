AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register notes that new Chargers’ ST coordinator Derius Swinton will come from Arizona to Los Angeles with hopes of turning around what Manzano claims was arguably the worst special teams unit in the league in 2020.

Adam Rittenberg reports that the Chargers are hiring Pitt WRs coach Chris Beatty in the same role.

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock spoke about the lack of production from the rookie class and went into specifics about first-round WR Henry Ruggs, whose speed and athleticism was very hyped heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I was disappointed in the productivity of our rookies,” said Mayock, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I’ll be the first one to admit that. You can make excuses. You can have a conversation about why. Henry Ruggs, I think is who he is. I’m not disappointed in Henry. I think Henry has got to get better. We knew how fast he is, but he’s got to get stronger and he’s got to get in and out of his breaks better. You’ve got to feel him coming out of his breaks more for him to get to the next level, and I think he will. We’ve got a long term view on Henry Ruggs.”

Mayock also gave his assessment over the defense, including CB Damon Arnette and S Johnathan Abram.

“Last year, we did not have a dynamic (defensive) playmaker on any level,” Mayock said. “And that’s hard, when you go into a game every Sunday and teams don’t have to specifically game-plan for any one player. In training camp, prior to his injury, he was playing really well and we were excited about Damon Arnette. He was instinctive, tough, and fast. But concussions … a broken hand … COVID … OK. … He’s gotta take care of business in the offseason — nutrition, strength coach, the consistency of a day-to-day program.”

“John gets out of control sometimes,” Mayock added. “John has got to play under control, accentuate the positive and take away the negative. … (Arnette and Abram) need to step up this year. … We have to get way, way better on defense.”