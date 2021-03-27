AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley said he’s had recent conversations with the Chargers and called himself a “fan of the team.” (Gilbert Manzano)

said he’s had recent conversations with the Chargers and called himself a “fan of the team.” (Gilbert Manzano) Farley pointed out that he is friends with Chargers CB Brandon Facyson , who also played at Virginia Tech, and called free-agent CB Casey Hayward a “mentor.”

, who also played at Virginia Tech, and called free-agent CB a “mentor.” Chargers’ new OLB Kyler Fackrell‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1 million base salary, and can earn $250,000 in playing time and sacks incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Taco Charlton ‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $990,000 base salary and $137,500 available in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $990,000 base salary and $137,500 available in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson) Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and $850,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Former Raiders and Patriots’ new OT Trent Brown said that playing for Las Vegas was not a good fit for him.

“I wasn’t really feeling the place of work, I guess you could say,” Brown said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brown said he has “no hard feelings” with the Raiders’ organization but reiterated that he wanted to re-sign with the Patriots after a difficult time with Las Vegas.

“No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn’t a good fit,” Brown said. “And I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots jersey.”

Raiders’ new WR Willie Snead compared HC Jon Gruden ‘s offense to what he played under at the Saints from 2014-2017. (Jerry McDonald)

compared HC ‘s offense to what he played under at the Saints from 2014-2017. (Jerry McDonald) Snead mentioned that he’ll learn to play all three receiver positions for the Raiders and feels he can bring a “winning attitude” alongside new WR John Brown.

Snead believes his experience in “big game” situations will help him “change the culture” around Las Vegas: “[I have] been a part of a lot of big game and I know what it takes to win.” (Vic Tafur)