AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers officially protected the following players on their practice squad for Week 2: CB Brandon Facyson , DL Forrest Merrill, WR Jason Moore , DL Joe Gaziano . (Daniel Popper)

, DL WR , DL . (Daniel Popper) Chargers signed WR Maurice Ffrench to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

to their practice squad. (NFLTR) Chargers placed WR Joe Reed on the practice squad injured list.

Chiefs

Once again, the Chiefs offense pretty much ran through TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill. The two were targeted by QB Patrick Mahomes on 22 of his 36 attempts, were responsible for 273 of his 337 passing yards and caught all three of his passing touchdowns. However, Mahomes says not to read into that a lack of confidence in other options on Kansas City’s offense.

“I have full confidence in everybody who’s on that football field,” Mahomes said via John Dixon of arrowheadpride.com. “I mean, we have guys that can make plays everywhere. This last week, Trav and Tyreek made the plays. But I’m sure that throughout the entire season — and what we’ve seen in our past — is that we have guys like Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle who can make the big play happen at any moment. I have full confidence in that.”

Mahomes added that he’s sure there will be games when Hardman, Robinson and Pringle will be called upon more than they were in Week 1 and it’s important for them to stay ready.

“To me, it’s just kind of going through the reads of the game and seeing what the defense kind of gives you,” Mahomes said. “This last week, they kind of left the middle of the field a little bit open, so I was able to hit Tyreek and Trav over the middle a lot. As we get into games like this week, where they play more man coverage — I’m sure they’ll have a plan for Tyreek and Trav — that’ll give other guys more opportunities. We have play calls for every single person. They know in every single play they have a chance of getting the ball.”

The Chiefs brought in WR Kelvin Harmon and RB Brenden Knox for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports the Raiders have filed a complaint to the NFL regarding “dirty hits” the Ravens committed on WR Hunter Renfrow and have compiled video evidence of several after-the-play and away-from-the-ball incidents.

and have compiled video evidence of several after-the-play and away-from-the-ball incidents. According to Mike Silver, Raiders G Richie Incognito (calf) is likely to miss Week 2.

(calf) is likely to miss Week 2. Raiders HC Jon Gruden said they planned to use Raiders’ backup QB Marcus Mariota more in Week 1 but he re-aggravated his quad injury on a 31-yard run carry on Monday Night: “We lost a big part of our offense. Hopefully it’s not going to linger on.” (Paul Gutierrez)

said they planned to use Raiders’ backup QB more in Week 1 but he re-aggravated his quad injury on a 31-yard run carry on Monday Night: “We lost a big part of our offense. Hopefully it’s not going to linger on.” (Paul Gutierrez) Regarding Raiders TE Darren Waller‘s 19 targets on Monday night, Gruden called the tight end the “best player” he’s ever had: “We threw it 60 times. If you throw 60 times, you’d probably target him 29. He’s the best player I’ve ever coached, so i’m going to continue to look for him.” (Adam Hill)