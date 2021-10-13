AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
Chargers WR Mike Williams has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2021 season and he put an exclamation point on his career year with what was the best performance of his career so far. Williams had eight catches for 165 yards and two long touchdowns in a wild, 47-42 win against the Browns.
“The guy’s a fantastic receiver,” Chargers HC Brandon Staley said via the Ringer’s Kaelen Jones. “He’s a complete receiver. He can beat you in the deep part of the field, he can beat you in the first or second level. He can move through the formation. What you’re seeing is a guy who, when you need a win, can. He can. The guy’s a clutch player and I’m super proud of him.”
A former top-ten pick, Williams has had an inconsistent and injury-riddled career up until now. But the Chargers have made him the focal point of the offense, including on short, quick-hitting passes, and he’s stepped up to handle it.
“I’ll probably say just getting a lot more opportunities,” Williams said when asked why he’s breaking out in his fifth year at the age of 27. “That’s the main thing: Just to get the ball in my hand, make plays.”
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), DE Chris Jones (sore left wrist), TE Blake Bell (back), CB Charvarius Ward (quad), WR Tyreek Hill (quad), and G Joe Thuney (hand) did not practice on Wednesday. (Nate Taylor)
- Reid added that Thuney likely won’t be placed on injured reserve and could return “sooner rather than later.” (Adam Teicher)
- Chiefs RB Darrel Williams is excited for his opportunity to start in Week 6: “With this opportunity I’ve just got to make the most of it.” (Adam Teicher)
Raiders
- Regarding the situation with Jon Gruden, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he has no comments: “I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Davis added that GM Mike Mayock now “51 percent control of roster decisions,” while interim HC Rich Bisaccia has 49 percent.
- Mayock said DE Carl Nassib was granted a personal day on Wednesday to process the Gruden-email situation. (Mike Garafolo)
