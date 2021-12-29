AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley is “hopeful” of getting S Derwin James back this week. (Jeff Miller)
- Chargers activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the COVID-19 list.
- Chargers designated LB Kyler Fackrell and DB Mark Webb to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Brody Miller reports LSU is hiring Chiefs LB coach Matt House as its defensive coordinator on HC Brian Kelly‘s staff.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said S Tyrann Mathieu feels great after sustaining a minor quad injury. (Nate Taylor)
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said WR Tyreek Hill, who had just two catches Sunday, was “exhausted” following his stint on the COVID-19 list and was just trying to contribute however he could. (James Palmer)
- Chiefs designated RB Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve.
- Chiefs activated K Harrison Butker, DB Rashad Fenton, P Tommy Townsend and DB Armani Watts from the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs activated LB Darius Harris from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s some optimism in the building that Raiders GM Mike Mayock could be retained after this season. Raiders owner Mark Davis hasn’t tipped his hand one way or another yet, but Fowler says it’s not a slam-dunk Mayock is fired.
- Fowler adds Raiders TE Darren Waller had hoped to return a lot sooner from his IT band injury in his knee, but it caused additional pain in his hip area which kept him out.
- Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal points out that the Raiders’ Week 18 game against the Chargers could be moved to Saturday at 1:30 p.m. or 5:15 p.m., or to Sunday night at 5:20 p.m.
- Bonsignore adds that the Raiders and Chargers Week 18 matchup is among a “handful of games” which could be moved given it has playoff implications.
- The Raiders brought in OLB Kyle Wilber for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
