AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s some optimism in the building that Raiders GM Mike Mayock could be retained after this season. Raiders owner Mark Davis hasn’t tipped his hand one way or another yet, but Fowler says it’s not a slam-dunk Mayock is fired. 
  • Fowler adds Raiders TE Darren Waller had hoped to return a lot sooner from his IT band injury in his knee, but it caused additional pain in his hip area which kept him out. 
  • Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal points out that the Raiders’ Week 18 game against the Chargers could be moved to Saturday at 1:30 p.m. or 5:15 p.m., or to Sunday night at 5:20 p.m.  
  • Bonsignore adds that the Raiders and Chargers Week 18 matchup is among a “handful of games” which could be moved given it has playoff implications.
  • The Raiders brought in OLB Kyle Wilber for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

