Chargers Make Eight Moves Including Activating OLB Joey Bosa & C Corey Linsley

The Los Angeles Chargers made a series of roster moves on Wednesday as they set their roster for their Week 17 game against the Broncos.
The Chargers specifically activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the COVID-19 list and placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the list.
Bosa, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option in April of last year.
Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers last year.
In 2021, Bosa has appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!