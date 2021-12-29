Chargers Make Eight Moves Including Activating OLB Joey Bosa & C Corey Linsley

The Los Angeles Chargers made a series of roster moves on Wednesday as they set their roster for their Week 17 game against the Broncos.

The Chargers specifically activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the COVID-19 list and placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the list.

Bosa, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option in April of last year.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers last year.

In 2021, Bosa has appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.