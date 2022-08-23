AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

said fourth-round RB is “week to week” with an ankle injury. Spiller will not play in the team’s preseason game this week. Staley added that Spiller has a chance to play week 1. (Lindsey Thiry) Staley mentioned WR Josh Palmer is in the concussion protocol. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s conditioning and endurance has been what the team has tried to work on consistently with him. Edwards-Helaire has been given extra reps in an effort to get him into football shape and be able to handle multiple reps without having to come off of the field.

“The thing that my challenge has been for [Edwards-Helaire] is to — I know this sounds crazy — but just to get his wind right, to make sure his endurance is right, to be able to play seven, eight, nine, 10 plays in a row,” Bieniemy said via Arrowhead Pride. “It’s been impressive watching him work and challenging himself. And I’ve seen growth in that area. And the thing about it: I love the way he’s functioning when he’s ‘supposed to be tired.’ And that’s the thing that he’s growing with in this process: now he’s learning what it takes to become a professional football player. You’re not going to always feel at your best. But when we call upon you in that time, can you react and play just like you would have if it had been the first play?”

Chiefs seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco has also been given extra opportunities when Edwards-Helaire needs a breather and he’s done a lot with those. He’s one of the biggest stars of camp leaguewide at this point. Bieniemy points out Pacheco plays hard and with a ton of confidence, the team’s job is just continuing to point him in the right direction.

“He’s a very confident young man,” Bieniemy said. “Now you’re talking about a kid that plays hard? Pacheco plays hard…first of all, he’s doing a great job. He has tremendous work ethic. As a young back — this is probably one of the toughest things that they need to learn — is allowing the game to come to him, learning how to be a patient runner. Understand exactly what’s going on up front, so now he can have a better feel on how to square his shoulders up, press it and then read it out from there. As far as work [his] ethic, [he] works hard. As far as a tough runner — who will try and find 4.5 yards — [Pacheco] checks that box. And then on top of that, he does a great job in the pass game where he’s catching it, and he’s still learning to perfect his craft in pass pro. And it ain’t so much with his attitude and blocking. It’s just making sure he knows exactly who to pick up. And that takes a little while for a young guy.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed TE Blake Bell underwent surgery for his hip flexor injury. (Matt Derrick)

Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed TE Blake Bell underwent surgery for his hip flexor injury. (Matt Derrick)

Reid said WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has "turned the corner" from his knee injury suffered in the first preseason game and should be ready for Week 1. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

PFF's Doug Kyed mentions the Raiders as a team that could be active in either trading for or making a claim for a wide receiver around final cuts.