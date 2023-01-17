AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper lists some potential candidates for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator vacancy, including former Jets OC Mike LaFleur. He’s been linked to the Rams but in Los Angeles he’d have the opportunity to call plays.
- Other up-and-coming candidates, per Popper, include Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown, Rams QB coach Zac Robinson and Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher.
- Popper also notes the Chargers could go a more experienced route with either former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett or former Colts HC Frank Reich.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Mecole Hardman, who is dealing with a pelvic injury, did not practice on Tuesday: “It’s not responding the way he wants it to.” (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur acknowledges the Raiders will look into potentially signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady if he’s available in free agency and there will be plenty of speculation linking the two sides. However, Tafur doesn’t think the move makes sense for Las Vegas and doubts if the team will actually follow through.
- Tafur points out the Raiders have talked about building sustainably and responsibly due to the multitude of holes they have on the roster. If they signed Brady, they’d instantly be in contending mode, prioritizing veterans and experience over youth and development.
- While Raiders HC Josh McDaniels and Brady also know each other well, Tafur says bringing in Brady would put more pressure on McDaniels to win, and it also wouldn’t prove he can be a good coach without Brady.
