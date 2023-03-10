AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Lindsey Thiry reports the Chargers will not tender exclusive rights free agent WR Michael Bandy, making him a free agent.

Chiefs

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports that the Chiefs could be in the market for a veteran backup quarterback this offseason and have several intriguing options on the market including Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton,Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, Carson Wentz, and Chase Daniel.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach weighed in on the situation following the retirement of QB Chad Henne and the development of current backup Shane Buechele.

“You go after the guys that you think are the best for that role,” Reid said. “They might not be the most popular, but what would be best for us as a starter? I hate even calling them backups because you’ve got to think like they’re a starter. When the scouts look at young guys or free agents, you’ve got to think this guy is one play away from being your starter.”

“He’s made a lot of progress, and I think this offseason will be big for him,” Reid said of Buechele. “The preseason games will be important for him, the more he plays. He’s headed in that direction. Chris was a nice addition (on the practice squad), too. I’m sure there’ll be some competition there.”

“I always like filling that (quarterback) room with the highest IQ people possible,” Veach said. “The cool thing for us is Shane is in that category. He knows Pat. They have a good rapport. I’m sure we’ll bring in competition.”

Raiders

When taking a look at impending free agents, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN points out 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has experience in Raiders HC Josh McDaniels’ system and the quarterback thrives in a play-action heavy scheme.

has experience in Raiders HC system and the quarterback thrives in a play-action heavy scheme. Regarding 49ers OT Mike McGlinchey , Gutierrez writes Las Vegas could use a “foundational right tackle.”

, Gutierrez writes Las Vegas could use a “foundational right tackle.” Gutierrez thinks Bills ILB Tremaine Edmunds could create a “new look” for the Raiders’ defense.

could create a “new look” for the Raiders’ defense. Although Gutierrez expects re-signing CB Rock-Ya Sin to take precedence, he could see Patriots CB Jonathan Jones being an option given his connection to McDaniel and GM Dave Ziegler.

to take precedence, he could see Patriots CB being an option given his connection to McDaniel and GM Gutierrez believes Bills S Jordan Poyer could be a much-needed “playmaker” for the Raiders’ defense.

could be a much-needed “playmaker” for the Raiders’ defense. Gutierrez thinks Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers provides a capable No. 2 receiver.