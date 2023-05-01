AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Per the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Chargers HC Brandon Staley commented on seventh-round QB Max Duggan who will compete for the backup job with QB Easton Stick : “Max is a winner. A ton of production. Just love his intangibles. We think that he has the right makeup, a lot of characteristics to work with.”

before camp. Popper was surprised the Chargers didn’t take a tight end, as the group as a whole was bad at run blocking last season. But Staley said the value never lined up and they’re confident in a bounceback season from TE Tre’ McKitty : “We have to get him back rolling. But we have confidence in him.”

: “We have to get him back rolling. But we have confidence in him.” Popper notes the Chargers are hopeful 2022 third-round S JT Woods earns the starting job in camp but he has to beat out S Alohi Gilman first.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said they have high hopes for OT Lucas Niang and pointed out he was their starting right tackle before suffering a knee injury.

“We have a lot of hopes for Lucas (Niang),” said Veach, via ChiefsWire. “And you know, he was the guy that actually won that starting right tackle position, then he got hurt. It’s been a little bit of an uphill battle. Um, he had a pretty bad injury there. But he has worked phenomenally to get in shape. And Rick (Burkholder) and his staff have done a great job of continuing to get him in the right positions to go out there and be productive.”

Veach thinks OL Prince Tega Wanogho and Darian Kinnard give them solid depth and can see them continuing to “add depth all across that offensive line.”

“Prince is a guy that has always kind of steadily grown every year has been here, and I think Kinnard, you know, I’m excited for him,” said Veach. “And I think he’ll have a chance to play, play some tackle. We certainly think he has flex, and he may end up being ultimately a better guard. He’s played right tackle in the past, and he was the guy that, you know, struggled a little early on, but I think toward the end of training camp there, and throughout the season, you guys probably don’t get to see as much during the season, but he’s, I think grown rapidly over the last few months. I know Coach (Andy) Heck is really excited for where he is, so again, I think he’s a guy that has flexibility, so he’ll probably get reps at both guard and tackle there. But between those three guys and we have three solid guys that can go in there and compete and you know, I’m sure we’ll look to continue to add depth all across that offensive line.”

Raiders

The Raiders entered the 2023 NFL Draft hoping three quarterbacks would go off the board in the first six picks, giving them one of choice of four non-QBs they had graded at the top of their board. Las Vegas lucked out, and after briefly discussing a trade-down scenario with the Cardinals, stayed put and took OLB Tyree Wilson, the one player in that four who was still available.

“Our board was right. We needed three quarterbacks to go, and we’re so happy we got one of the four non-quarterbacks who were our top-rated guys on the board,” Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Look, we gotta rush the passer. We gotta go get Mahomes and Herbert. That’s four games a year for the next few years against these great young quarterbacks. And the AFC is full of these great young quarterbacks. This is a great outcome for us.”