AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes Chargers QB Easton Stick is firmly entrenched in the No. 2 role and should be safe from any challenge by seventh-round QB Max Duggan . However, Popper adds Duggan’s chances for a roster spot are improved by the NFL’s new third quarterback rule.

Chiefs

Chiefs DE George Karlaftis told reporters that his goal for his second season is to be more of a complete player.

“Trying to be as complete of a player as possible,” Karlaftis said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “Not [have] people saying, ‘Oh, he’s not good enough in the run,’ or, ‘He’s not a good enough pass rusher,’ or anything like that. Just being a complete player.”

“Just to experience every one of those games and go into the offseason — watching film, taking those mental reps in the offseason, then enhancing your physical just builds you up for a bigger and better season,” Karlaftis added. “Anything you can do really to help the team.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said LB Divine Deablo has been wearing the green dot this offseason as their defense’s play-caller and is showing considerable growth.

“I’m really fond of Divine,” McDaniels said via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I think he knows that, and we’ve given them a lot of responsibility. … Divine has grown literally every week since I’ve seen him and known him. He works really hard at the game of football. I think he’s embraced this year as a year that is a growth year for him, not only on the field in terms of what he does on the field, but also how he can impact others.”

McDaniels added Deablo understands the “whole scope of the defense.”

“With knowledge comes that confidence in yourself and also the confidence to tell your teammates if they ask a question,” McDaniels said. “Last year, I know we had a few younger players where somebody would ask them a question and there would be crickets, and that’s a bad feeling if you’re the guy asking the question. So, Divine knows a lot more, he understands the whole scope of the defense. We’re trying to get him to learn it from that perspective so he can help others.”