AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Ravens

Chargers

Los Angeles hosted OL Austen Pleasants for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said everybody was available at the team’s practice on Monday, including WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“They’ll be ready to roll going forward here,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “Everybody went [Monday]. [Monday] was a good, fast-paced tempo at practice.”

Reid confirmed that the team plans on placing TE Blake Bell on injured reserve.

“We’ll put him down,” Reid said. “We haven’t made any decisions on how we replace that [roster spot] going forward. We’ll get all of that taken care of this week — at least by the end of the week.”

Reid said that TE Noah Gray and TE Jody Fortson will be taking over Bell’s role as the team’s blocking tight end moving forward.

“Both of those two are capable of it,” Reid said. “We’ll mix and match people in. Noah probably did more of it than what Jody did in that particular spot. But they’re all going to play; those are good players.”

The Chiefs worked out DB James Wiggins. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh is optimistic about the return of CB Marcus Peters.

“Very excited, really all the way through. Even when we came back in May/June, he looked really good,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “So, you could tell he had really put the work in. He’s been in that weight room. I’ll tell you, the guy has been living in the weight room, he’s been living in the training room, he’s been living out here running all the way through, even through training camp when he wasn’t practicing. Then, he kind of pushed his way out to practice and has looked good at practice. So, he’s done a great job.”