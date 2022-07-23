AFC Notes: Chargers, Derwin James, Chiefs, Orlando Brown, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James told reporters that he plans on showing up to training camp with or without a new contract, with many believing that he will soon be the highest-paid safety in the league.

“Oh, yeah, I will definitely be there,” James told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I’m not even sure where they’re at, but I’m pretty sure my guy, he’s doing the best for me. I know he’s doing his thing for me. This is the best I’ve felt in the last four years, and I can’t wait to go.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn’t feel the same frustration that the franchise does after LT Orlando Brown Jr. decided not to accept their offer earlier this month after receiving the franchise tag.

“I talk to Orlando all the time. Me and him have a great relationship,” Mahomes said in his Friday press conference. “Obviously, we wanted to get the deal done, I’m sure he wanted to get the deal done and everything like that. But at the end of the day, we’re going to go out there and play football. And I’m excited for him to be here and be a part of the team again.”

“Obviously, I haven’t asked him anything like that, but you want him to be here just because of the guy he is,” Mahomes added. “He’s a leader on this football team. But at the same time, when it comes to money and contracts and stuff like that, I’ll never kind of force anyone to do anything because I know they’re trying to provide for their family long-term. But as a teammate and as a friend, you want him to be here and you want him to be a part of this because it’s always a good atmosphere when you’re out here in St. Joe’s and you’re getting to be in the building and eat together and practice together.”

Mahomes was then asked if the second-generation offensive lineman was not being a team player by not accepting the deal, something he simply doesn’t agree with.

“I have no idea who said that,” Mahomes said. “He’s a great team player. He’s one of the smartest football players I think I’ve ever played with. He has a high IQ. I remember even when he wasn’t at OTAs, [he was] just asking me questions. He’s watching the film, he’s doing everything to make sure that when he steps here, he’s ready to go. And I think that comes with his dad playing in the league — he’s been around the sport his whole life. And you can ask anybody on this team, he’s one of the best guys on this team, if not the best one.”

Raiders

Charles Robinson notes that Raiders WR Davante Adams will be used more creatively on offense in Las Vegas and that he will be moved around frequently so that the team can get the ball into the hands of the league’s top receiver. will be used more creatively on offense in Las Vegas and that he will be moved around frequently so that the team can get the ball into the hands of the league’s top receiver.

Diving deeper into the Raiders’ offense, Robinson says that the team will look for QB Derek Carr to get rid of the ball quickly as the team continues to work on their offensive line, meaning that he will look for easy completions designed for him to avoid being hit while in the pocket.

to get rid of the ball quickly as the team continues to work on their offensive line, meaning that he will look for easy completions designed for him to avoid being hit while in the pocket. Robinson mentions that the team will deploy their running backs similar to the Patriots and will likely approach this season with a committee of running backs. He also adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if the team were to upgrade the group next offseason and could even do so this season if a player needs a fresh start and is let go by another organization.

Rock Ya-Sin , who was acquired in a trade with the Colts. Robinson opines that Ya-Sin On defense, Robinson is interested in what will become of former Colts CB, who was acquired in a trade with the Colts. Robinson opines that Ya-Sin has the tools to be one of the best cover corners in the league and a cornerstone of the Raiders’ defense, but adds that only time will tell.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs after sitting out of the team’s offseason program and not having his fifth-year option picked up by the team: “I feel good. I feel pretty fast. It’s the beginning of camp…I had to be here either way…gave me more of a reason to come in every day and gel with the guys.” ( Paul Gutierrez