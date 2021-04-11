AFC Notes: Chargers, Dolphins, Texans

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley told reporters that they believe S Nasir Adderley will be successful in their defensive scheme at safety and defensive back.

“He’s our type of safety,” Staley said. “He can see in the deep part of the field. He’s smooth. He’s got a lot of DB traits for us. We really think that he’s a smooth athlete. We think he’s going to be a good fit for how we want to play.”

Staley said that he evaluates cornerbacks in their ability to play man-to-man coverage, play the deeper parts of the field, and also how they defend the ball.

“At corner, they come in a lot of different shapes and sizes,” Staley said. “If it was a one size fits all, then everybody would be doing that. But that’s not the case. For us, it’s more about the critical factors for the position. For us, it’s being able to play man to man. That’s where it starts. You have to be able to cover man to man, and we kind of evaluate that in two phases: how they play man to man from bump (or press) and how they play man to man from off…”

As for Chargers DL Jerry Tillery, Staley said he has the versatility to play as an interior lineman, pass rusher, and edge defender against run-heavy teams.

“I am a really big fan of Jerry Tillery’s game,” Staley said. “I think this guy is a versatile inside player. … This guy’s got real size, speed. This guy’s production last year jumped off the page for me. And I know that people want to magnify some of the sack production. But I think the tape, what the film said, told me a different story. I think this guy is a matchup guy inside. He’s got real quickness. He’s got real pass-rush ability. And then he does have the ability to play on the edge. I think he was moonlighting on the edge. But he can give you physical body presence if you’re playing a big heavy-run team.”

Texans

Texans free agent S Michael Thomas said he is “ready to go” after recovering from a torn pectoral.

“Dude, I’m healthy; I feel great and I’m ready to go,” said Thomas, via Aaron Wilson. “Unfortunately, I had this type of injury in 2014 when I tore the pectoral on the left side and it sucks because I tore this one on my dominant side, the right side. Football has a 100 percent injury rate. I’m solid.”

Thomas called it a “huge honor” to be voted as a Texans’ team captain last season by his teammates.

“Getting voted a captain and earning a role on defense, that was a huge honor, helping out the young guys through the storm we went through last season,” Thomas said. “It was gratifying to me to put some good stuff on tape. I got injured making a football play, but I’m good now.”

As for his plans from here, Thomas said he isn’t in a rush to sign a deal but “would love” to re-sign with Houston.

“With the salary cap being down this year, I understand,” said Thomas. “I’m in no rush. I’m just looking for the right fit. I would love to go back with the Texans. It’s a business. It’s all about the right fit and the right situation.”