AFC Notes: Chargers, Joey Bosa, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa underwent surgery to repair his groin injury on Friday, with HC Brandon Staley commenting on the operation.

“He’s still there now,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “Successful. One day closer. As I said, we got good news because we’re looking forward to seeing him at some point this season. He’s on the road to recovery. It was successful. Again, we’ll keep you posted as we go.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said DE Joey Bosa (groin) successfully underwent surgery and is expected to return at some point this season. (Jeff Miller)

said DE (groin) successfully underwent surgery and is expected to return at some point this season. (Jeff Miller) The Chargers officially ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) from Week 4.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said RB Isaiah Spiller is fully healthy but needed to beat out RB Sony Michel or RB Joshua Kelley to be a part of the game-day roster. Staley mentioned the ability to play special teams as a key component. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Colts QB Matt Ryan. (Joel A. Erickson)

Raiders

The Raiders hosted P Brock Miller for a workout on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

for a workout on Friday. (Aaron Wilson) Las Vegas officially ruled out WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) from Week 4.