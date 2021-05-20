AFC Notes: Chargers, Raiders, Texans

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan reports the California attorney general has filed to join the trust dispute between Chargers owner Dean Spanos and his sister, who filed to force her brother to sell the team.

Dea Spanos Berberian tells Kaplan this is a notable involvement, as the AG wouldn't get involved unless it had real concerns about the Spanos trust's unpaid debts.

However, a source close to the team says this is standard procedure for the AG office in these types of cases and all the state is doing is monitoring the case as updates come in, not necessarily looking to become involved.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz lists the Chargers as a potential trade destination for Falcons WR Julio Jones .

. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes that Chargers QB Justin Herbert was historically good on third downs and under pressure as a rookie, and statistically speaking it’ll be hard for him to keep that up. However, he can offset that by being better on first and second-down situations.

Popper notes that three Chargers running backs are competing for likely two roster spots: Justin Jackson , 2020 fourth-rounder Joshua Kelley and sixth-round rookie Larry Rountree .

, 2020 fourth-rounder and sixth-round rookie . He adds there’s another three-way competition for the starting kicker job between incumbent Michael Badgley, free-agent signing Tristan Vizcaino and UDFA Alex Kessman.

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden is hopeful the additions of DE Yannick Ngakoue, third-round DE Malcolm Koonce, DL Solomon Thomas and DL Quinton Jefferson will reinvigorate the team’s pass rush next season.

“The quarterback can’t make a pizza standing back there. You just can’t let him go back there and cook dinner and look around back there and throw the ball. We have to get after the quarterback. So it all starts with Ngakoue,” Gruden said via the team’s official Youtube. “Getting Yannick in here, a guy we think can be a great pass rusher, we draft a kid named Malcolm Koonce [and we tell him], ‘Just watch Ngakoue — watch what he does. You’ll learn something.’ And I think Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson are going to give us a better inside rush than we have had. And we’ll see. You know Maxx [Crosby] will be there, and I’m expecting more from Cle Ferrell as well.”

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur mentions Raiders players have been gushing about TE Foster Moreau , who was a major red zone threat as a rookie and is poised to step into the No. 2 tight end role in 2021.

Tafur points out that while Raiders GM Mike Mayock keeps talking up DE Clelin Ferrell's ability to kick inside on pass-rushing downs, the Raiders added six defensive tackles this offseason.

Texans

Texans C Justin Britt said bringing a “winning culture” to the organization was a reason why they signed him: “A winning culture, not that they didn’t have one. There’s a reason why they brought me here. I’m going to bring an attitude and aggressiveness. I just want to play football and I know how to. I’m ready to get going.” (Aaron Wilson)

Britt believes the offensive line is the "heartbeat of the offense" and is eager to play: "We understand we are the heartbeat of the offense. I'm hungry. I'm going to play my ass off this year." (Aaron Wilson)

Britt recalled getting cut by the Seahawks last year: "It hurt. The hardest part is feeling unwanted. It was an easy call. I wanted to sign the papers before I left town." (Aaron Wilson)

Britt recalled getting cut by the Seahawks last year: “It hurt. The hardest part is feeling unwanted. It was an easy call. I wanted to sign the papers before I left town.” (Aaron Wilson)

Britt said he “missed football like crazy” after spending the entire 2020 season as a free agent: “I missed football like crazy’ Said it was the time for him to take care of his knee and also got to spend the time with his family ‘It’s definitely nice to be back out here and get back at it.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans LB Kevin Pierre-Louis had high praise of LB Zach Cunningham and is eager to play alongside him: “He’s a guy I’ve watched a lot of film on. He’s talented. He can make a lot of plays. The proof is on the film.” (Aaron Wilson)

Pierre-Louis said the changes around the organization this offseason has created a "sense of urgency" on the team: "It creates a sense of urgency, which every team should have. With that level of competition across all positions, it makes you take advantage of your time. This camp is going to test a lot of us." (Aaron Wilson)

Pierre-Louis said he prides himself on his ability to hustle and hit ballcarrier: "I pride myself on hustle. I can run to the ball and hit." (Aaron Wilson)

Pierre-Louis said he prides himself on his ability to hustle and hit ballcarrier: “I pride myself on hustle. I can run to the ball and hit.” (Aaron Wilson)