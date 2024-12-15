AFC Notes: Chase Brown, Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said rookie RB Chase Brown has been playing a “big role” for their offense and has been impressed by his ability to make explosive plays.

“I think Chase Brown has played a big role,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Whenever he gets the ball in his hand he makes somebody miss, creates an explosive play. He’s been unbelievable.”

Burrow added Brown is proving to be productive in the run and passing game.

“Chase is really running as a top back,” Burrow said. “He’s doing unbelievable stuff in both the run game and the pass game. His role is going to continue to evolve. We’re going to continue to keep getting him the ball more in a lot of different ways.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Brown gives their offense “flexibility” with his ability as a receiver.

“He’s done a really good job with his hands in the pass game, so that allows the flexibility to put him out there and run the slant versus man coverage and expect him to win and catch it and get the conversion,” Taylor said. “I think that’s a big improvement from last year for him. He’s really taken that to heart. When you have a back you can put out there in some known man situations and expect him to run with his back (toward the quarterback) that’s a really dangerous weapon to have and he’s shown up there.”

Bengals RB Chase Brown was fined $5,481 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts), LB Germaine Pratt was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle), and S Geno Stone was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 14.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirmed that DE Sam Hubbard was injured on his touchdown catch from QB Joe Burrow in the team’s win over the Titans. (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns believe that QB Deshaun Watson can still play at a high level and that the first seven games of the season were not a true reflection of his talent due to the offensive scheme and number of injuries on the offensive line.

can still play at a high level and that the first seven games of the season were not a true reflection of his talent due to the offensive scheme and number of injuries on the offensive line. Nick Chubb and eventually traded No.1 WR Amari Cooper , who led the NFL in drops and limited the emergence of WR Jerry Jeudy . Cabot adds that the team was also without RBand eventually traded No.1 WR, who led the NFL in drops and limited the emergence of WR

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski would not comment on any potential quarterback change next week after benching QB Jameis Winston in the team’s loss against the Chiefs. (Scott Petrak)

would not comment on any potential quarterback change next week after benching QB in the team’s loss against the Chiefs. (Scott Petrak) Stefanski mentioned that the team could have K Dustin Hopkins back next week and that he will remain the kicker. (Chris Easterling)

back next week and that he will remain the kicker. (Chris Easterling) Browns DE Myles Garrett thinks that his eye is okay after injuring it against the Chiefs and added that he is in pain and will see a doctor on Monday. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews recorded his 48th career touchdown for Baltimore on Sunday, passing RB Jamal Lewis for the most in franchise history. (Jeff Zrebiec)