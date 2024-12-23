AFC Notes: Chase Brown, Joe Burrow, Ryan Shazier, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes RB Chase Brown is a cornerstone player that the team can build around for a long time.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Burrow said, via ESPN. “He really has. It’s exciting to see him come along like that. He’s going to play here for a long time. He’s going to be a great player for us for a long time.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said having a running back like Brown who can put games away on the ground is something that’s invaluable.

“That’s how a good football game is,” Taylor said. “We pride ourselves on being the best passing team in all football. So we’re going to get ourselves in a position to build leads. That’s how we want to do that.”

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said Brown has improved in all facets of the game and he’s earned himself even more opportunities.

“He’s really played himself into a position where it is hard for us to take him off the field,” Pitcher said. “That’s a tribute to him. I think he’s improving in all areas of his game.”

A league source tells NFLTR that the Bengals brought in CFL DL Ralph Holley for a tryout on Friday.

for a tryout on Friday. SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks Cincinnati should sign Jets CB D.J. Reed and Dolphins S Jevon Holland in free agency to solve their defensive woes.

and Dolphins S in free agency to solve their defensive woes. Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Chargers vs. Broncos affecting their playoff chances: “None of it matters if we don’t take care of our own business.” (Ben Baby)

on Chargers vs. Broncos affecting their playoff chances: “None of it matters if we don’t take care of our own business.” (Ben Baby) Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt was fined $9,019 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) in Week 15.

After being forced to retire early because of a spinal contusion that left him paralyzed for a period of time, former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier currently works as an offensive quality control coach with Pittsburgh. Shazier talked about the transition to this phase of his career and the differences between coaching and playing.

“Honestly, I didn’t know [about coaching] because I was so focused on playing,” Shazier said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I thought it was a blessing to play, and I just wanted to play as long as I could. I was going to let that happen down the road, but it wasn’t my first choice.”

“That’s the difference in a coach and a player. You have to always kind of be a few steps ahead. As a player, you think you’re a step ahead, but the coaches are always a few more.”

Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin discussed what it’s like having Shazier around and how much they value him being around.

“It’s so fun,” Martin said. “He went from the top of the food chain, now he’s back at the bottom.

“He’s a [quality control]. He gets to do breakdowns. He gets to do all the stuff that’s not glorified anymore. He’s doing a great job at it, whatever you ask him to do. He fits right in. I told him he’s an offensive guy now, so he’s falling right in line. We love him.”