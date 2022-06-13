AFC Notes: Chiefs, Alex Leatherwood, Raiders, Ravens

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said second-round WR Skyy Moore (hamstring) has returned to practice on a limited basis.

“No pun intended,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “Yes, he has been doing a lot more.”

Reid added that Moore must now get caught up to speed at minicamp.

“He’s doing a good job of understanding what we’re trying to get done,” Reid said. “Now it’s just a matter of the reps and catching up with the other guys.”

Raiders

Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo said that the team has no choice but to embrace positional versatility due to the fact that they may only be dressing seven offensive linemen on gameday.

“If you’re going to go to a game typically with seven offensive linemen dressed, you’re going to have to be able to play multiple positions,” Bricillo said, via Raiders Wire. “If you’re only going to play one position, you better be one of the best at it.”

Bricillo said that OL Alex Leatherwood has been playing multiple positions along the offensive line.

“Alex, like all the guys have been playing a bunch of positions,” Bricillo said. “So, I mean, it’s a matter right now truly as a group us building some cohesion, understanding the system. We’re not there yet. And just working to develop some core fundamentals that might be a little different, some different teaches that we’re asking them to do.”

Bricillo also said third-round OL Dylan Parham, who was widely expected to be a guard and played some center in college, is also lining up at tackle.

“Dylan is definitely one of those guys that I think is important for an offensive lineman to be smart, tough and athletic enough. It starts with smart. He’s going to play multiple positions, right side, left side, center to guard, guard to tackle, whatever it may be. You have to be smart to be able to do that. Tough, because it’s not an easy job and it’s thankless.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh praised 2021 third-round DB Brandon Stephens‘ versatility while adding that they plan to move him around in the secondary.

“It’s almost like we’re not so much trying him all over; we’re kind of playing him all over because he can,” he said via Ravens Wire. “He’s very versatile. We’ve got a lot of safeties. We added another corner now, so there’s a lot of depth in there. But he can play outside; he looked good today, doing it. He can go inside in the slot; he’s done well with that. He can play safety. We haven’t played him as much at safety in these last two practices. But I would say he’s a corner/safety instead of a safety/corner at this point in time.”