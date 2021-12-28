AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders Coaching Search, Steelers

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said as long as receivers are open, he will find them. That was evident in Kansas City’s blowout win over the Steelers without TE Travis Kelce and with minimal contributions from WR Tyreek Hill.

“Whenever guys get their opportunities, they can step up and make plays. I’m just going to go through the reads,” Mahomes said, via Sam McDowell. “I’m going to find the open guy. We have a lot of good players on this team that are going to make plays happen.”

Raiders

Aaron Wilson reports the Raiders are expected to interview the following for their HC position: Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles , Bills DC Leslie Frazier , Raiders DC Gus Bradley and Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia .

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says, however, that Las Vegas will hold off on making any formal interview requests given the team is currently competing for a wildcard berth in the playoffs.

Steelers

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia shares speculation from NFL executives on what the Steelers’ plan at quarterback in 2022 could be. Big names like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could be on the move: “Clearly, Rodgers seems happy, but I don’t see Aaron Rodgers tucking his tail between his legs and saying, ‘You know what, I’m good.’ That doesn’t seem like him.”

As for Wilson, another executive didn't think Pittsburgh offered a big enough market and celebrity status for him to waive his no-trade clause: "I don't see Wilson wanting to go there."

Falcons QB Matt Ryan was highlighted as an intriguing option from an exec with a team that’s done a lot of homework on the 2022 quarterback carousel, assuming Atlanta ends up open to dealing the veteran passer: “You are rebuilding in Atlanta. If you can get a decent package for Matt Ryan, do you do it? He’s a Pennsylvania guy, albeit from Philly. The Falcons would save cash. That one is interesting. You probably get 3-4 years if you are Pittsburgh. I don’t see Tomlin as a blow-it-up, total-rebuild type.”

Pittsburgh could also go with a rookie quarterback and start a rebuild but there were some who didn't see a proud organization like the Steelers admitting to a rebuild: "I think the defense is really good, and I think they have pieces. They don't look like the Jets. They are not far away. They need 2-3 more skill players, and they need a new quarterback. If they bring in a rookie, I don't think it is going to look that great. If they bring in an established guy, yeah."

Other names tossed out as potential fits included Raiders QB Derek Carr , 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa .

, 49ers QB and Dolphins QB . Steelers HC Mike Tomlin thanked o-line coach Adrian Klemm for his contribution to the team: “I’m so appreciative of his efforts. .. the landscape of coaching is changing every year. The decisions are happening earlier … The financial component is making college football more competitive.” (Brooke Pryor)

Tomlin added he still trusts OC Matt Canada: "I have no reservations about the playcalling … I will acknowledge there's a learning curve at every job that pertains to the National Football League." (Pryor)