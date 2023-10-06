AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had high praise of GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid for bringing in quality players like RB Isiah Pacheco, their offensive line, and a stout defense.

“That’s what makes this team so great, and it’s a great job by [G.M.] Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid of bringing in great players,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “Even when I’m not playing my best, we have guys like Isiah who can dominate the run game… We have offensive linemen that can block the run game, defense that can play great defense throughout the first four games of the year, and so it’s not all on my shoulders to go out there and win the football game,” said Mahomes.

Mahomes added Pacheco has “accepted the challenge” as a starter.

“He accepted the challenge, and that’s what makes this team great,” Mahomes said. “It’s not just me, it’s everybody. I think we are all finally seeing that as the season goes along.”

Mahomes said Pacheco has a high amount of energy on the field and in the locker room.

“If I’ve ever seen a young guy be consistent, it’s that guy,” Mahomes said. “I mean you have to calm him down because he wants to go as hard as he can every single play, and that’s what the great ones do. I don’t know if y’all saw but he scored a touchdown, but I don’t know if his feet ever landed in the touchdown, he like jumped all the way. That’s his energy every single day. Just as much in the locker room, the meeting room and on the practice field and game days, so I don’t think we have to worry about him being consistent.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still in the league’s concussion protocol but practiced on Thursday, via Paul Gutierrez.

Vincent Bonsignore notes Raiders CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada said they won’t limit this week’s game plan with QB Kenny Pickett‘s knee injury, via Ray Fittipaldo.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says his sense out of Pittsburgh is that backup Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is not on high alert preparing to start.

is not on high alert preparing to start. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett told reporters he will be ready to play on Sunday despite his bruised knee. (Adam Schefter)