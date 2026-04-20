Latest AFC Draft Rumors: Eli Stowers, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs First-Round Targets, Raiders

Broncos

Luca Evans of the Denver Post lists tight end, linebacker and running back as the Broncos’ top three needs going into the draft, noting they’ve done a lot of homework on upgrades at those spots this offseason.

He mentions offensive line and safety as other potential long-term needs Denver will be mindful of.

Per Evans, Broncos area scouts had third to fourth-round grades on Memphis OT Travis Burke .

. He also notes Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is seen as a “ Taysom Hill type” by the Broncos.

is seen as a “ type” by the Broncos. Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers stands out to other teams as a perfect fit for Broncos HC Sean Payton, but with no pick until No. 61, Denver might need to move up to get him. (Albert Breer)

Chargers

Per Jason La Canfora, the widespread expectation from other teams as they mock out their own scenarios for the first round is that the Chargers will draft an offensive lineman. One veteran executive told La Canfora: “Remember his first draft out there (with the Chargers in 2024), and all you guys saying it was a generational receiver draft and they needed weapons for Herbert … And he took (tackle Joe) Alt, and I told you all along it was Alt.”

One general manager added: “I think he keeps drafting offensive linemen. There’s going to be a run on them at the end of the first round. LA, Philly, Kansas City, Houston, San Francisco. He needs a starting guard.”

Tony Pauline has heard the Chargers really like Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis , perhaps enough to take him in the first round.

, perhaps enough to take him in the first round. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has gotten a different sense and spotlights the defensive line as a place the Chargers might want to address with this pick.

Chiefs

In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay said he’s heard on really good authority that Chiefs HC Andy Reid views the offensive line as a top priority.

views the offensive line as a top priority. There’s been some smoke about the Chiefs potentially trading up to No. 3 with the Cardinals, which would probably be for an edge rusher, but McShay throws out the possibility of them going to No. 5 for their top tackle.

The pool of players for the Chiefs to consider at No. 9 overall includes Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, Utah OT Spencer Fano, Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson, Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr., LSU CB Mansoor Delane and Ohio State S Caleb Downs. Another darkhorse option is Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq. (Albert Breer)

Raiders

NFL Network obtained a police report regarding the misdemeanor charges against Georgia WR Zachariah Branch ahead of the draft. Branch has taken two visits so far this spring, including with the Raiders.

“A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move. I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk. Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business. Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.” (Tom Pelissero)

The Raiders will look to add more support for their No. 1 pick, QB Fernando Mendoza, with their other selections. (Albert Breer)