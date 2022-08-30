AFC Notes: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers

Chiefs
- The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reports Chiefs RB Ronald Jones played his way onto the 53-man roster with his performance in the final preseason game.
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor writes QB Shane Buechele and TE Blake Bell will also be on the 53-man roster, with Bell a short-term IR candidate.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the team releasing WR Josh Gordon: “There’s a chance he’s potentially back here if it doesn’t work out for him somewhere else.” (Adam Teicher)
- Reid on Jones: “It looks like he was starting to get it down the stretch. Good football player.” (Teicher)
Ravens
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions several teams were interested in RB Kenyan Drake, yet he chose the Ravens as he will have a chance to make a larger impact and get more carries.
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson refuted a tweet on his social media that stated Baltimore offered him more than $250 million guaranteed: “No they didn’t.” (Kimberley Martin)
Steelers
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the quarterback competition: “Who’s to say it’s not settled? I’m just not making any announcements.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky is widely expected to be the Week 1 starter ahead of first-round QB Kenny Pickett despite the late charge from the rookie.
- Tomlin on the trade for Broncos OLB Malik Reed: “He provides good quality depth. He brings the type of experience that’s helpful to us. We’re excited to have him.” (Gerry Dulac)
- The Steelers have no interest in trading QB Mason Rudolph, barring an offer they can’t refuse. Pittsburgh values Rudolph as an insurance policy and won’t settle for a late-round draft choice. (Mark Kaboly)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!