AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Treylon Burks, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Colts QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) said his “tentative goal” is to begin throwing in February, via Joel Erickson.
- Richardson doesn’t expect to change his playing style but admits he must learn when to get down when running: “Keep being me. Can’t try to run through everybody,” via Mike Chappell.
- Colts GM Chris Ballard expressed confidence about the direction of the organization: “I feel really good about where we’re going and very encouraged about where we’re going,” via Stephen Holder.
- Ballard feels they have enough cap flexibility to be “aggressive” in free agency: “We’ll be as aggressive as we need to be in free agency with players that we think can help us.” (Erickson)
- Ballard expects them to be legitimate playoff contenders in 2024: “We should legitimately be competing for the division and the playoffs.” (Erickson)
- Ballard had high praise of Richardson and views him as a legitimate quarterback: “People put him in this box because he’s a big quarterback. But this guy’s a legitimate passer. And I think he’s going to develop and improve. But Anthony can play from the pocket.” (Holder)
- As for Colts’ impending free agent WR Michael Pittman Jr., Ballard said they will work to get an extension done: “Care deeply about him – we have an honest relationship, almost too honest – he’s competitive, he’s tough. We’re going to work to get him back.” (Erickson)
- Ballard wants to add “explosive” players this offseason: “We do think there’s gonna be some opportunities to add some players that can make us a little bit more explosive,” via George Bremer.
- Ballard stood behind their decision to sign RB Jonathan Taylor to a three-year, $42 million extension: “Calmer heads. He got healthy. You’ve got to be careful of letting your ego get in the way of making the right decision. … Jonathan Taylor being a Colt was the right thing.” (Erickson)
- Ballard said they will only use the franchise tag if they have to: “It’s a tool. I don’t want to use it. But it’s a tool. If we have to use it, we will.” (Bremer)
- Ballard indicated they would like to re-sign DT Grover Stewart: “Grover’s a guy we’d like to have.” (Erickson)
- As for releasing veteran LB Shaq Leonard, Ballard said it was a difficult decision for them: “That was hard. It sucked. He was on that (Hall of Fame) track.” (Chappell)
- Ballard refused to answer whether they will activate DE Kwity Paye‘s fifth-year option: “Oh, come on. You know I’m not gonna answer that.” (Bremer)
- Ballard pointed out TE Jelani Woods experienced “chronic issues” with his hamstrings throughout the year and is looking ahead to an important 2024: “It’s a big year for him.” (Bremer)
Jaguars
The Jaguars had to make changes after the collapse to end this season, and elected to fire DC Mike Caldwell and a significant portion of the defensive staff. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson elected to keep OC Press Taylor, however, and others around the NFL thought that was a mistake.
“They weren’t great defensively, but that’s pretty rich to blame it all on Caldwell,” one NFL general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “I never understood exactly what Press Taylor did well in Philadelphia, and the offensive play-calling [in Jacksonville] was pretty [poor] from what I could see. I think they fired the wrong guy.”
- La Canfora says former NFL DC Gregg Williams is a candidate to keep in mind for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator vacancy.
Titans
Titans WR Treylon Burks said he’ll work on improving his lower body strength and will focus more on rehab moving forward in order to prevent injuries in the future.
“Just to make sure that I’m doing everything to prevent injuries next season, so whatever it takes that my trainers will have me doing, I’ll do it,” he said, via Titans Wire. “You can’t prevent injuries but you can do the things like working on lower-body strength, recovery, things like that just to make sure that you can help prevent it.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!