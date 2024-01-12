AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Treylon Burks, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

The Jaguars had to make changes after the collapse to end this season, and elected to fire DC Mike Caldwell and a significant portion of the defensive staff. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson elected to keep OC Press Taylor, however, and others around the NFL thought that was a mistake.

“They weren’t great defensively, but that’s pretty rich to blame it all on Caldwell,” one NFL general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “I never understood exactly what Press Taylor did well in Philadelphia, and the offensive play-calling [in Jacksonville] was pretty [poor] from what I could see. I think they fired the wrong guy.”

La Canfora says former NFL DC Gregg Williams is a candidate to keep in mind for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks said he’ll work on improving his lower body strength and will focus more on rehab moving forward in order to prevent injuries in the future.

“Just to make sure that I’m doing everything to prevent injuries next season, so whatever it takes that my trainers will have me doing, I’ll do it,” he said, via Titans Wire. “You can’t prevent injuries but you can do the things like working on lower-body strength, recovery, things like that just to make sure that you can help prevent it.”