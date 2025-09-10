AFC Notes: Chris Boswell, Marlon Humphrey, D.K. Metcalf, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

The Ravens lost to the Bills in Week 1 after holding a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter. Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey said their defense needs to mature: “Defensively we have to work on our maturity. We have to go out there and win the game. And right now our maturity level right now is sadly … we get in those situations, it’s just not good enough.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers K Chris Boswell was seeking a new contract from the team, but didn’t receive one. However, he remained focused and kicked a 60-yard game-winning field goal against the Jets.

“I kind of just look at it you know, my kicking will take care of all that,” Boswell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not worried on it. I’m not focused on it. You know, that’s why we all have agents and stuff like that. It didn’t get done and, you know, they have a business to run, too. I mean, just like I gotta look out for myself. I didn’t come to — nothing came about it so just move on, and figure out another time.”

Steelers

The Steelers are set to face the Seahawks in Week 2, reuniting WR D.K. Metcalf with his former team. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin hasn’t spoken to Metcalf, but is sure the game will have some extra juice for the receiver.

“I haven’t talked to him about it whatsoever,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “I don’t know that I’ve seen him since we got off the airplane, got back here, in a one-on-one-like capacity.