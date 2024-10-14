AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is blaming the playmakers for not stepping up more and making life easier for their backup quarterbacks.

“Playmakers got to be playmakers. We have to be better than good when your starting quarterback is out,” Waddle said, via Safid Deen of USA TODAY. “We have to be extra open to clear it up for the quarterback. He’s new here. We just have to go out and make plays for him.”

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck), and WR Malik Washington was fined $4,694 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block) in Week 5.

Jets

Jets passing game coordinator Todd Downing commented on the whirlwind week he has been a part of in New York following the firing of HC Robert Saleh. He also shared his comfort and experience with Aaron Rodgers, with whom he has been in every offensive meeting this season.

“It’s definitely a unique week,” Downing said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’ve been in this profession for a long time and you think you’ve gone through a lot of different experiences, and this one was certainly a new one. I think you’re absolutely right that, in a normal circumstance with normal or everyday people, it would be [awkward]. I can’t express to you the respect, the reverence I have for the way Nathaniel has gone about his business from the moment the switch occurred.”

“I’ve been in every meeting that Aaron’s been in from a position standpoint, an offensive standpoint, so I think I’ve kind of learned a different language that way in some regards,” Downing added. “Obviously, things are going to come out of my mouth a little differently, so there’s going to be a process of figuring out the best way to communicate with him. I want to be an open book to how I can best serve him and every one of our players.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez reacted to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill calling him a top-three cornerback in the league.

“It’s cool. It’s cool hearing it. I appreciate it. Everybody knows what he brings to the field. One of the best in the league,” Gonzalez said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “It’s cool hearing it, but you have to take it with a grain of salt as well. You’ve got to keep going. It’s still early in the season, so I still have a lot of ball to play.”

Patriots LB Keion White was fined $9,836 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) and $9,836 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 5.

Patriots WR Demario Douglas when asked about QB Drake Maye: "He had that confidence and was never down… He gave us confidence." (Mark Daniels)