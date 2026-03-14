AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Jamel Dean, Chiefs’ Draft Visits, Patriots, Steelers

By
Tony Camino
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Chiefs

  • Miami DE Rueben Bain met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Sam McDowell)
  • Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Pete Sweeney)
  • Auburn DL Keldric Faulk said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (David Newton)
  • Clemson DT Peter Woods met formally with the Chiefs. (Charles Goldman)
  • Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
  • Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
  • Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Chiefs. (Malik Wright)
  • Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Roberts)
  • USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
  • Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Chiefs. (Destin Adams)
  • USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)

Patriots

  • According to Mike Reiss, Patriots’ new TE Julian Hill‘s three-year contract is worth a max of $18 million.
  • Patriots OLB Dre’Mont Jones is currently listed at 281 pounds, but says he played at 265 pounds in 2025 and plans to stay in the 260-pound range in 2026, per Doug Kyed.
  • Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for the fifth-year option in 2027. New England GM Eliot Wolf said it’s “no secret” that they want to keep Gonzalez around on a long-term basis: “It’s no secret we’d like to keep Christian Gonzalez and I don’t know what the timing of that is, but that’s something that certainly we’re preparing for.” (Mike Giardi)

Steelers

  • The Steelers signed CB Jamel Dean to a three-year, $36.75 million deal that includes $12 million guaranteed through a signing bonus, salaries of $1.5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, and $11.25 million in 2028, along with a $4 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2027 league year. (Wilson)

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