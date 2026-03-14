AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Jamel Dean, Chiefs’ Draft Visits, Patriots, Steelers

Chiefs
- Miami DE Rueben Bain met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Sam McDowell)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Pete Sweeney)
- Auburn DL Keldric Faulk said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (David Newton)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods met formally with the Chiefs. (Charles Goldman)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Chiefs. (Malik Wright)
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Roberts)
- USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Chiefs. (Destin Adams)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)
Patriots
- According to Mike Reiss, Patriots’ new TE Julian Hill‘s three-year contract is worth a max of $18 million.
- Patriots OLB Dre’Mont Jones is currently listed at 281 pounds, but says he played at 265 pounds in 2025 and plans to stay in the 260-pound range in 2026, per Doug Kyed.
- Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for the fifth-year option in 2027. New England GM Eliot Wolf said it’s “no secret” that they want to keep Gonzalez around on a long-term basis: “It’s no secret we’d like to keep Christian Gonzalez and I don’t know what the timing of that is, but that’s something that certainly we’re preparing for.” (Mike Giardi)
Steelers
- The Steelers signed CB Jamel Dean to a three-year, $36.75 million deal that includes $12 million guaranteed through a signing bonus, salaries of $1.5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, and $11.25 million in 2028, along with a $4 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2027 league year. (Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!