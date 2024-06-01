AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Will Levis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk is eager to get back on the field after missing the final five games of last season as he recovered from core muscle surgery.

“Ready to wake some people back up and remind them of the type of player I am,” said Kirk, via Shaaz Peerani. “I feel like the offseason has been forever for me. Injuries are more mentally challenging than anything. It tests your mental, but kind of callus your mind into putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and pushing through.”

Kirk thinks second-year WR Parker Washington could have a breakout season in 2024 given he’s more comfortable in their system.

“He’s a little leaner. He’s fast. He’s smart. He has a better understanding of the system and what we’re trying to do. He’s coming out of his shell a little bit more. Now, he’s having a little bit more fun and feels a little bit more comfortable,” Kirk said.

Texans

Houston traded for WR Stefon Diggs and extended WR Nico Collins this offseason, giving them one of the more dynamic trios in the NFL alongside WR Tank Dell. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans detailed their advantage with the receivers and described what it’s been like with Diggs.

“We want to put defenses in binds, and I think with those three guys it allows us to do that because they are so different, and they can all do different things,” Ryans said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “But at the end of the day, they are all explosive finishers with the football, and that is what makes those guys great players. They can win on third down, and they can finish and get in the end zone, and that’s what we look for at all skill positions on offense.”

“It’s been really fun working with Diggs. You talk about a guy who’s dialed in, a guy who loves football. It’s been fun to work with him. It’s been fun just to see the chemistry that starts to build in our locker room with him, our quarterback, the other receivers, offensive players, defensive players. He’s going to be a really great fit with what we do here.”

Collins said he’s been able to learn from Diggs since he joined the organization: “You can pick his brain.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik talked about new RB Joe Mixon: “He’s a really good running back. He works his tail off. Great mindset. He’s a professional. It’s continuously about growth. He fits right in with our culture.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Tennesse heads into the 2024 season with QB Will Levis set to be the starter after making his debut partially into last season. Levis is grateful for the team’s belief in him and wants to show the league they are making the right choice.

“It definitely leaves a little bit of a chip on my shoulder and makes me want to go out there and work and keep showing people that teams might have made a mistake by not taking me,” Levis said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Hopefully I’m that guy that they talk about that did slip, and I can be that example for other kids that are in that same position in the green room like me. . . . I’m trying to prove this organization right.”