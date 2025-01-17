AFC Notes: Colts, Adonai Mitchell, Texans, Nico Collins, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Adonai Mitchell reflected on his rookie season, saying he did not live up to his expectations and wants to be “more of a professional.”

“Adversity,” Mitchell said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “Not living up to my own personal expectations. I don’t really care for other people’s expectations. Just being more of a professional.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard said they want to see more consistency from Mitchell in Year 2 of his career.

“Just young,” Ballard said. “Like any young player, there’s going to be a maturation process with him. And he has some definitely, really strong moments, but we need more consistent moments from him.”

Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne is confident Mitchell can become a “difference maker” in their offense.

“He can play,” Wayne said. “He’s a ball player. … I’m definitely a fan. He can be a difference maker.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins had a huge seven receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown performance in Houston’s win over the Chargers in the AFC Wildcard Round. DeMeco Ryans has been proud of Collins’ play throughout the year, which resulted in the receiver’s first Pro Bowl selection.

“Very proud of Nico for what he’s been able to accomplish just all year, everything that he’s done, even when everyone knows the ball is going to him, he still makes the play,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “So, excited for him and just his trajectory as a pro and he’s done an outstanding job this entire year. And when it comes to other guys around him, for us, it’s just about how we need to move the football to gain yards. Whoever is tasked with getting the ball, just want guys to protect the ball and press forward. It really doesn’t matter if you get it, do your best with the football.”

Texans OC Bobby Slowik mentioned how they put a lot of emphasis on Collins back in training camp.

“I think he is a really good receiver,” Slowik said. “We worked it a lot in camp, I am sure all you guys saw that. We did a good amount of it in camp. We did some of it early in the year. I think as the year has gone, we have probably gotten away from that a little bit. We wanted to make sure he was fresh for some of his carries but without a question that is something that is on my mind. How do we make use of a guy who we think is an excellent player?”

Houston had eight different players with a reception in their recent win over Los Angeles. Slowik thinks it was an example of their “perseverance and character on offense.”

“I was really proud of our entire receiver group in that last game,” Slowik said. “That game really exemplified perseverance and character on offense. I think Nico leads that. He is just an incredibly humble human, incredibly talented human and he gets the most our of his talent. He does not let any of it go to waste. He works incredibly hard and dedicates all the time he can, helps other when he can.”

Titans

Titans second-round DL T’Vondre Sweat said he was overall happy with his rookie year but is looking to take a big step forward in year two.

“Second year,” Sweat said, via the team’s website. “Is going to be a lot of great things in 2025. Next season, it’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait to get back.”

Sweat said that he most importantly learned about how to take care of his body over the course of 18 weeks.

“What did I learn most my rookie year?,” Sweat said. “It’s learning how to take care of my body. Learning how to sustain for 18 weeks, and my locker mate, Jeff, taught me so much about maintaining and what he does. But going from 12 weeks (in college) to 18 weeks (in the NFL) is a big difference, plus the level of play from college to the NFL is a big difference. I had to learn that taking care of your body is a big, big thing.” Titans DC Dennard Wilson spoke about how Sweat gained confidence throughout his rookie season. “He’s seen the things he can do from a production standpoint,” Wilson said of Sweat. “He understands as long as he dedicates himself to his body and his training and getting better, he knows that he can be a force to be reckoned with in this league for an extended period of time.”