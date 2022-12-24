AFC Notes: Colts, Evan Engram, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars TE Evan Engram recorded seven receptions and 113 yards in Thursday’s 19-3 win over the Jets. He thinks it was the first 100-yard performance at MetLife Stadium after spending 2017-2021 with the Giants.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a 100-yard game (at MetLife),” Engram said, via NFL.com. “I’m thankful. All my glory to God. This week was a challenge and the most challenging week fell on coming back here. Tonight, means everything and I want to give him all the glory. I’m really thankful.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence praised Engram’s ability to be used in the passing game and as a blocker.

“He’s a guy that can really do anything,” Lawrence said. “He’s a really good blocker, obviously has a lot of speed, so you can use him a lot of different ways on the perimeter, in the passing game, you can move him from inside to outside, motion, you can just do so much with him and adds that element and that stress on the defense of it’s a tight end, but you can’t just put anybody on Evan. You have to really think about that match up and I think that adds some difficulty to teams that we play and just the way he’s so good after the catch too, so physical and I mean, I guess that’s it. There’s a lot of things but he’s been playing great and happy for him.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Engram has done well to learn his system and is a very coachable player.

“He’s gotten better with the offense learning the details that we teach,” Pederson said. “He’s very unselfish. He works extremely hard in practice. He wants to be good. He loves being coached and it shows on the field. He’s a really good teammate to have and leader of the team.”

Engram earned a $200,000 contract incentive by surpassing 700 receiving yards for the season in Thursday’s game. (Field Yates)

Texans

The NFL fined Texans Jalen Pitre $21,218 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. (Tom Pelissero)