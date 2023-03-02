AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Bryce Young, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Colts

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Colts are hiring QB Cam Turner as their new QB coach.

as their new QB coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn't think they must trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for a quarterback: "Everybody has already stamped that you have to move up to No. 1 to get the guy. I don't know I believe that," per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters at the combine that they will look to add depth at running back this offseason beyond just RB Travis Etienne.

“I think in today’s game, you’ve got to have two to three guys,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire.com. “They’ve got to be able to carry the load. You’re talking about an 18-week, 17-game schedule, and the postseason. It’s wear and tear on guys.

“We haven’t seen enough of Snoop Conner yet either, but we like him. We know what JaMycal can do, we obviously know what Etienne can do. So yeah, you’re always looking to have two, three, four guys that can work the rotation.”

Jaguars DL Roy Robertson-Harris ' new three-year deal includes a $7.5 million signing bonus, a significant chunk of which came from his scheduled 2023 base salary, and new base salaries of $1.7 million, $5.6 million and $5.8 million in 2024-2026. There are two void years on the end of the deal. (Over The Cap)

Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard 's two-year, $4.5 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.08 million and $1.42 million, up to $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

received a $300,000 signing bonus on his one-year extension and is set to make base salaries of $1.08 million and $1.27 million over the next two years. (Over The Cap) Hasty can make up to $50,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and has another $50,000 workout bonus. Both go up to $75,000 in 2024.

Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence had a formal Combine Interview with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Daniel Jeremiah lists Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud as good choices for the Texans and sees no problem should the team come away with Stroud instead of Young.

“I’d be fine with it,” Jeremiah said of the team ending up with Stroud. “I like Bryce Young better on tape, but I think C.J. Stroud is a really good player. If you’re not comfortable with the price to get up to that No. 1 pick, staying where they are, and getting C.J. Stroud, I feel just fine about that. I think he’s just a pure thrower. The big question with him that’s been talked about is, ‘OK, not a lot of off-schedule, not a lot of playmaking.’ Then all of a sudden, you see the CFB playoff semifinal game (against Georgia), and you’re like, ‘Dude, where’s this been?’ He showed you he has that ability. The old scouting adage is: If you can do it once, you can do it. So you know he does have that ability. I think Bryce is a little bit more of a playmaker consistently when you watch him. I just love his instincts and feel. His ability to move within the pocket, I think, is better. I think Bryce Young is a better player, but I would not be totally bummed if you sat there at No. 2 and ended up with C.J. Stroud.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports Texans WR Brandin Cooks will meet with the team in the combine to discuss his future with the team.

will meet with the team in the combine to discuss his future with the team. According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans met with Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson at the combine.

at the combine. Wilson writes TCU WR Quentin Johnston met with the Titans while at the NFL Combine. Johnston also met with the Ravens, Packers, and Lions, and had a private meeting with the Texans.

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said he is excited to go forward with QB Ryan Tannehill, who has a potential out in his contract this offseason.

“He’s been a diligent worker, been in the building every day rehabbing and getting his work in,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “So, he is under contract and I am excited about moving forward with him and have a ton of respect for him.”

Carthon reiterated Tannehill “will be a Titan” in 2023.

“I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position, whether he will or won’t be here,” Carthon said. “But you guys have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us and right now he is a Titan, and he will be a Titan.”

Titans new OC Tim Kelly said Tannehill checks “every box” for what they want in a quarterback.

“He’s a great pro,” Kelly said. “He checks every box in terms of what you’re looking for from that position. I’m excited to continue to work with Ryan.”

Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence had a formal Combine Interview with the Titans. (Justin Melo)