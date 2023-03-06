AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Calvin Ridley, Titans

Colts
- NBC Sports’ Peter King views the Colts as one of the teams who could be desperate enough for a quarterback that they would be willing to pay the Bears’ exorbitant asking price to move up to the No. 1 pick.
- King says the Bears are asking for two future firsts as a part of a major trade package but it’s possible the Colts could get away with paying less, as they’re only three spots away at No. 4.
Jaguars
- Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley released a statement following his reinstatement by the NFL: “Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgment. I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different.” (John Shipley)
- Ridley continued: “I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.” (Shipley)
Titans
Titans new GM Ran Carthon made it clear that they’re open to any and all options regarding the No. 11 overall pick.
“We are always open for business,” Carthon said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “All the guys, you’ve got my number, call me.
“But no, it’s always about just being open, to try and continue to add value. We’ll listen and field every call, and see what comes from it.”
