AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Calvin Ridley, Titans

Titans new GM Ran Carthon made it clear that they’re open to any and all options regarding the No. 11 overall pick.

“We are always open for business,” Carthon said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “All the guys, you’ve got my number, call me.

“But no, it’s always about just being open, to try and continue to add value. We’ll listen and field every call, and see what comes from it.”