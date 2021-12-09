AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, James Robinson, Texans, Zach Cunningham

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said he is not overreacting to K Michael Badgley‘s missed field goal in Week 13 against the Texans.

“I’m not concerned,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I guess it was bound to happen that he was going to miss a kick somewhere. I’m not going to overreact to one game.”

Reich added that Badgley is playing “exceedingly well” and has earned the right to continue starting.

“I mean, he’s been kicking exceedingly well,” Reich said. “This is a meritocracy, as we all know, and he’s certainly earned that right.”

Badgley mentioned that Indianapolis is the only team that gave him a shot coming out of college in 2018

“This is the only team that really gave me a chance coming out of college,” Badgley said. “It was super easy when I came back here. A lot of the same faces. A lot of the same coaches.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence called RB James Robinson one of the organization’s “best players” and thinks the running back must consistently be on the field in order for them to be successful.

“In my eyes, obviously, I’m the one that’s out, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he’s got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we’re in a good spot and the whole team, we’re good. Whatever may have happened, I honestly don’t even know everything that went into it.”

Lawrence mentioned that he “voiced my opinion” about Robinson playing more.

“I’m playing the game and stuff happens on the sideline with coaching decisions. I don’t really get into that, but I know and I voiced my opinion: James is one of our best players and he’s got to be in the game. I think we’re all on the same page, so there’s no confusion there. We’re going to move forward. I know James is a hell of a player, so I want him out there.”

As for Robinson being benched after fumbling against the Falcons and Rams, HC Urban Meyer explained that players who fumble “come out for a few plays” then it’s up to the position coach to bring players back in.

“You bench yourself,” Meyer said. “If you lay the ball on the ground and you come out for a few plays, and then it’s up to the position coach and whatever to put you back in whenever that’s time. And that’s not [just] James. That’s whomever. When the ball goes on the ground, you come [out].”

Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell refused to comment on Robinson sitting out 20 plays in Week 13: “I’m going to let all those conversations go and we’re going to let it move on.” (John Reid)

Texans

Regarding the Texans waiving LB Zach Cunningham due to disciplinary reasons, WR Brandin Cooks said that the coaching staff and front office are trying to “do things in a certain way.”

“Yeah, I think they’re just trying to do things in a certain way,” said Cooks, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790. “And I think that message is being made loud and clear.”

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard said that their players have a set of standards that Cunningham wasn’t keeping up with, like showing up on time.

“It’s kind of like an unspoken rule what the standard is,” Greenard said. “Obviously, take care of your business, show up on time for meetings, all the little basic stuff that’s kind of self-explanatory. I’ve handled it the majority of the team’s handled it, everybody is doing their job. As what you all have seen, he was inactive last game, obviously something was up. Stuff got to be done. It wasn’t the first time, so stuff had to be done.”

Greenard added that the players feel it was unfortunate to see Cunningham get cut, but understand the Texans’ decision.

“It was tough, Zach’s my dog,” Greenard said. “He’s a good friend of ours, but it’s a business. You have to take care of your business at the end of the day. Team made a decision and we ran with it. At the end of the day, he’s still another player. That’s one thing about it. People come and go all the time. Of course, you would hate to see him go, obviously. He’s a good player. But at the same time it’s not going to be the last stop for him. All we can do is control what we can control here. When we got the news, it sucks, but, hey, we still have to play ball.”